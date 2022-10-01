Editor's Note

That climate change is a public health crisis, as well as an environmental crisis, should come as no surprise.

Oregon Occupational Safety and Health Division now recognizes wildfire smoke as a threat to workers, and extreme heat killed more than 100 people in Oregon during last year’s heat dome. The heatwave in July was one of the longest on record, leading to heat advisories across the state, Gov. Kate Brown declaring a state of emergency in 25 counties and Multnomah County investigating three possible heat-related deaths.

Jessica Nischik-Long is the executive director of the Oregon Public Health Association, a nonprofit group that advocate for policies that protect public health and health equity. This column originally appeared on the Oregon Capital Chronicle website.

