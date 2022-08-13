“Those who are in charge at the Port of Morrow need to stand up and publicly respond to what was an apparent decade-long plan to ignore state rules.”
— East Oregonian editorial July 12, 2022
Since 1986, when the Port of Morrow began using industrial wastewater for farm irrigation, there has been constant and consistent improvement. The port hasn’t ignored state rules, which incidentally promote wastewater reuse. Instead, the port has sought to follow science in support of responsible farming practices.
To comply with environmental and health regulations, the port installed networks of monitoring wells at the three farms irrigated with wastewater, including municipal wastewater from the city of Boardman. In coordination with ag experts and partner farmers, port-supplied irrigation water has been used in innovative ways to cultivate higher-value crops and avoid use of commercial fertilizers.
Since 2007, the port has invested over $45 million in capital improvements to maintain compliance with state rules.
- In 1994, the port constructed a 196-million-gallon pond to store water during the winter.
- In 2007, East beach wastewater line extensions.
- In 2010-2013, the port upgraded piping so all industrial wastewater would be processed through the storage pond, allowing for greater consistency in water applied as irrigation.
- In 2011, the pond was reconfigured into large and small sections. The smaller section is used as a surge basin to aerate wastewater. The larger section enables water storage for critical times in the growing season.
- In 2012, the storage pond was further expanded.
- In 2015, ConAgra Wastewater Pretreatment.
- In 2014 and 2015, more than 1,000 acres of additional farmland was piped to receive processed wastewater from the port, with an eye toward reaching cropland that could absorb processed wastewater without contaminating groundwater.
- In 2017, expansion at the Madison Ranch added a new 350-million-gallon winter storage pond and 2,822 acres for land application.
- In 2018 to current, digester in construction.
- In 2021, land application was added at the Mader-Rust farms with an additional 1,600 acres.
- In 2021, wastewater piping extension and replacement.
The Department of Environmental Quality’s decision in 2017 to modify the port’s permit to apply industrial wastewater for irrigation changed a fundamental dynamic of the program — distributing wastewater year-round to support crop rotation. Suddenly, the port needed to find a way to store 1.3 billion gallons of winter wastewater in a pond with a 256 million-gallon capacity.
With port support, Oregon State University has undertaken an independent five-year study to determine the sustainable use of irrigation in the Lower Umatilla Basin, which includes Morrow, Umatilla and Gilliam counties. This is in the context of a water quality problem caused by the drawdown of groundwater for public drinking supplies and farmland irrigation dating back decades. The study is looking at farmland irrigation generally and specifically examining how to make the port’s wastewater reuse program for irrigation more sustainable.
This is not the port’s study. But port officials are paying close attention to its informed findings to shape their further actions. Meanwhile, the port’s strategic plan calls for expansion of its anaerobic digester, larger storage capacity, capture and reuse of methane from processing wastewater and other innovative strategies. The port is self-financing these investments while seeking federal and state funding to cover their full cost.
It’s worth remembering what else the port does in our community. The port continues to expand its role as a regional trade hub that supports and benefits local farming, industry, and workers. Port and port-related businesses have brought in over 8,000 jobs to our area. It is the second-largest port in Oregon behind the Port of Portland with an annual economic output of more than $2.5 billion.
Finally, the port continues to join with community partners to address housing needs, commercial development, local services and other improvements that enhance the region’s quality of life.
The community should care how the port fulfills its role as environmental steward. Asking questions and getting answers is constructive. Solving the region’s serious, decades-old water contamination problem is imperative.
Cooperation and collective action is the path to the solution. Science should be its guide. The port will be its willing partner.
