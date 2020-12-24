In my 23 years as an educator, I have learned to roll with the changes. From No Child Left Behind to Common Core Standards and now distance learning, thousands of Oregon educators have gotten used to adapting.
But through these years, one thing has remained constant — the power of interacting with our youth and the positive experiences that come from their educational engagement.
Now that has changed as well.
America is experiencing some of its darkest days. I understand the deep concern over this virus. My own 79-year-old mother, who suffers from rheumatoid arthritis and has very little immune system, is a high-risk concern for this virus and does her best to remain isolated until she can receive a vaccine.
But there is an even larger concern looming that we have yet to fully see.
The pandemic of teen anxiety, depression and suicide has been growing for years, and is multiplied by the lack of positive and supportive interaction with their peers and positive adults. Every week, we hear of young people in our communities suffering in isolation.
A heartbreaking example is Christian Robbins of Richland High School, a bright student athlete with a caring family and great circle of friends. Christian suffered from bipolar disorder, but was managing with the support of his friends and fellow athletes. In April, COVID-19 took that support from him, and he drove to an isolated area here in Oregon and took his own life. Personally, I have communicated with many parents in our community who have children struggling with this isolation and they are searching for answers.
The widespread changes caused by COVID-19 will have long-term consequences on our youth. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the agency we turn to for direction in fighting pandemics, changes in routine, breaks in continuity of learning, missed significant life events, loss of security and safety, and social isolation are all having severe effects.
Abraham Maslow’s Hierarchy of Needs, which has long been studied by educators and often embraced in the classroom when working with youth, states that young people require safety, relationships and positive self esteem to be successful. The Hermiston School District, and many districts all over our state, have worked hard to create a culture where these things are valued. We emphasize creating relationships with students, bridging the gap of poverty by building confidence, and improving peer-to-peer relationships.
Our recent shift to online education takes all this away. The closure of schools and cancellation of events downplays the value of our students’ endeavors on the field, at concerts and in other extracurricular venues. It also undercuts years of professional development by educators and staff on the importance of building positive relationships with students for their overall growth.
We are inundated daily with data about COVID-19 and its effect on our communities, but there is more to the story from the CDC on the negative direction of our youth’s mental health.
For instance:
• Oregon ranks 47th in the United States for COVID deaths, 15th for death by suicide and 11th for suicide under the age of 24.
• The leading cause of death in Oregon for those under the age of 24 is suicide, with 129 total cases in 2019, and suicide rates have increased nearly 20% over the last five years.
• In the state of Oregon, you are 116 times more likely to die of suicide under the age of 24 than you are COVID-19.
• According to the national CDC, there have been 74 total deaths from COVID-19 nationwide in school-age children 5-17 years old, with more than 2,000 teen suicides annually.
As we continue to wear masks, maintain distance, limit gatherings, restrict travel and take many other actions to save lives across our state, what are we doing to help our youth who are experiencing anxiety, depression, and an overall lack of hope for their future while they have little to no health risk from COVID-19? We certainly aren’t saving their lives by keeping them away from their peers and removing positive educational environments.
We are creating a new pandemic of depression, anxiety and mental health issues in our youth. But unlike COVID-19, we have the ability to treat this pandemic today by safely resuming the experiences that have been taken from them in school, athletics and activities.
