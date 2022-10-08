As law enforcement professionals, we know too well the consequences of devastating and rampant gun violence, and that’s why we’re speaking out in favor of Measure 114.
We have seen the carnage again and again throughout our careers. Senseless murders. Tragic suicides and unnecessary, preventable deaths. Lives destroyed by people who should never have had access to firearms in the first place. Mass shootings are made exponentially more deadly by the easy availability of military-grade, large-capacity magazines.
This November, Oregon voters can pass Measure 114 to make our communities safer. It’s simple and effective. It will save lives. Each component of Measure 114 addresses a different part of the problems we have seen in our work. Researchers at Johns Hopkins University estimate that a similar permit-to-purchase law passed in Connecticut reduced firearm homicide rates by 28% and firearm suicide rates by 33% over a 22-year period.
Currently, a person may purchase a gun if the state does not finish a background check within three days. This measure requires a completed background check before every purchase, closing a critical loophole that allowed a mass shooter in Charleston, South Carolina, to purchase a dangerous weapon of war that he should have been denied. A law like Measure 114 would have stopped that gun purchase.
Safety training will ensure that people learn the basics about handling, using, and storing firearms before making a purchase. Soldiers go through extensive training before they get their hands on weapons. And Oregon requires safety training and the ability to pass a test before getting a driver’s license. It’s just common sense.
Finally, this measure limits the size of ammunition magazines to 10 rounds. It ends the sale of military-grade magazines that can allow a shooter to spray 30, 40, or 50 rounds. States that limit the sale of large capacity magazines experience fewer mass shootings and the shootings that do occur are less deadly. This safety measure is already in place in our neighboring states of California and Washington, and we need it here in Oregon as well.
Measure 114 will undoubtedly help save lives, while also remaining in line with our 2nd Amendment rights. The laws apply to future purchases and no one has to turn in any gun.
Measure 114 is a simple and effective way to make Oregon safer. We urge you to learn more at voteyeson114.org.
Matt Ellis is the current district attorney of Wasco County.
