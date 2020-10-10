As someone who’s lived most of my life in Eastern Oregon, I know we here in Umatilla County are not escaping the public health crisis of opioid addiction and other drugs. One in 10 Oregonians is addicted to drugs and nearly two people die every day from drug overdose in Oregon.
There aren’t enough treatment beds available in our state to send patients who need and want to recover — in fact, our state ranks nearly last in access to drug addiction treatment.
On top of this, the way our systems are set up to handle addiction isn’t working. Many people who are addicted to drugs have to deal with criminal charges instead of figuring out how to get help for their health problem. This is because Oregon has criminalized low level possession of drugs, which only makes things worse for the person with the addiction and costs taxpayers a lot of money.
However, on Nov. 3, we have an opportunity to change our approach and help these people recover from addiction. Ballot Measure 110 offers a pathway out of addiction for Oregonians by increasing funding for treatment and recovery services throughout the state.
As part of this shift to a health-based approach to addiction, Measure 110 will also remove criminal penalties for low-level drug possession. That means that, should Measure 110 become law, when someone needs help for their addiction, they’ll be offered treatment instead of being sent to jail. This measure does not legalize drugs, and all other crimes associated with drugs remain a crime, like selling any amount, manufacturing, etc.
In addition to a critical shortage of capacity in recovery programs that blocks people from getting better, many are fearful or shameful of seeking help. Those who do decide they want to quit must wait weeks and even months to access treatment. People in crisis can’t wait that long.
Currently, Oregonians who struggle with addiction are stuck in a broken system that is a revolving door in and out of jail: Roughly 8,900 Oregonians are arrested every year in cases where simple drug possession is the most serious offense, according to the latest numbers from the Oregon Criminal Justice Commission. That’s equivalent to one arrest per hour.
Many people who are arrested for drugs return to jail. Black, Indigenous and other people of color are disproportionately harmed. Most never get the treatment they need.
In the course of these arrests, court trials and incarceration, we spend approximately $35,217 per person per year, according to ECONorthwest. In total, these arrests cost us about $59 million a year.
After we spend all of that in one year and people exit jail following their arrest for drug possession, they receive little or no support to end their substance use. Their criminal record means they struggle to find stable employment and housing. They often return to drugs and the cycle continues.
The opioid epidemic has hit us hard. A lot of people want to quit. But there is practically no access to drug addiction treatment at all, especially in rural Oregon.
Even those with the money to pay for treatment or those who have the “right” insurance plan — which all too often is not the case — face an hours-long drive and sometimes an overnight stay to get help. That’s quite difficult for someone when they’re addicted to drugs, or have a family, or do not have a lot of money.
But Measure 110 would change that, expanding access to drug treatment and recovery services throughout the state, using funds from Oregon’s existing marijuana tax. Measure 110 will save money and save lives. It’s a more effective and humane approach, with the potential to help remove the stigma of addiction, and tear down the shame and fear associated with it. Let’s recognize addiction as the health issue it is. Join me in voting yes on Measure 110.
