As a former wildland firefighter for four years (2008-11), I saw that peak fire season would migrate north in late summer, to our district in Eastern Oregon, but the critical practice of prescribed burning was infrequently used in our region.

Twelve years later, the fire seasons still migrate north, and millions of acres continue to be destroyed annually by extreme fires because our region largely avoids prescribed burning.

Madi Clark is a policy analyst for the Mountain States Policy Center, an independent free-market research organization based in Idaho. She served as a wildland firefighter from 2008 to 2011.

