You may have noticed the colorful license plate on my car outside the Arts Center this year. The artwork — “Celebrate Oregon” — honors the diverse people and cultures of Oregon. It was created by Eugene artist Liza Mana Burns and is a vibrant tapestry of Oregon landscapes featuring 127 cultural symbols of our arts, heritage and humanities.
You may not know that much of Oregon’s arts, heritage and humanities organizations and events have received funding for the past 20 years from the Oregon Cultural Trust.
The Cultural Trust is one of the many things that makes Oregon unique. Founded in 2001 as a funding engine for culture, the Cultural Trust supports creative expression and cultural exchange throughout the state through a Cultural Tax Credit. Using the tax credit, generous Oregonians have directed $79 million to support the Cultural Trust’s five cultural partners, 45 county and Tribal coalitions and more than 1,500 qualified cultural nonprofits.
By matching your cultural nonprofit donations with a gift to the Cultural Trust, you can leverage your support for culture. In a nutshell, when you donate to your favorite cultural nonprofits, you can then make a matching gift up to $500 for individuals and $1,000 for couples (and up to $2,500 for C-class corps) to the Cultural Trust by Dec. 31, including gifts of stock or funds from your IRA. Then you just enter the amount you gave to the Cultural Trust as a tax credit on your 2022 state tax form.
What happens next is the best part. Organizations like the Pendleton Center for the Arts and our cultural nonprofit partners in Umatilla County apply for funding through the Cultural Trust to make programs like free youth art education possible.
In just the last few years, funds have come back to our community to support not just the Pendleton Center for the Arts, but the Oregon East Symphony, the Pendleton Air Museum, the Vert Auditorium, the Round-Up and Happy Canyon Hall of Fame, Heritage Station Museum, the Rivoli Theater project, Crow’s Shadow, Pendleton Underground Tours, the Pendleton Public Library, the Confederated Tribes of the Umatilla Indian Reservation and Athena’s Gem Theater. We couldn’t do our job without the Oregon Cultural Trust. That’s such a large swath of what makes this community vibrant.
You can make your match at culturaltrust.org. If you need more information, call me at 541-278-9201 or contact a Cultural Trust staff person at 503-986-0088 and we’ll walk you through it.
Thank you for your support and for taking the time to make it count even more for Oregon’s art and culture organizations.
Roberta Lavadour is the executive director of the Pendleton Center for the Arts.
