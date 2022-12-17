Editor's Note

Do you have a point you’d like to make or an issue you feel strongly about? Submit a letter to the editor or a guest column.

You may have noticed the colorful license plate on my car outside the Arts Center this year. The artwork — “Celebrate Oregon” — honors the diverse people and cultures of Oregon. It was created by Eugene artist Liza Mana Burns and is a vibrant tapestry of Oregon landscapes featuring 127 cultural symbols of our arts, heritage and humanities.

You may not know that much of Oregon’s arts, heritage and humanities organizations and events have received funding for the past 20 years from the Oregon Cultural Trust.

Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter

———

Roberta Lavadour is the executive director of the Pendleton Center for the Arts.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.