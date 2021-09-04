The city of Pendleton is eager and interested in assisting our businesses and property owners be successful and thrive. Our Urban Renewal District programs provide financial and consulting support if you’re interested in starting a business, expanding a business or wanting to get a property ready for a business.
Let’s start with a little history. The Pendleton Urban Renewal District was developed in 2003 to promote the cultural and tourism heart of Pendleton. It was developed with the guidance of an Advisory Committee, which was made up of Pendleton residents, business, and property owners. The URD is the result of the collaboration between citizens, business leaders, city and regional governments.
Pendleton’s URD generally includes a wide swath running south along the Umatilla River and north of the railroad tracks and from Westgate to Highway 11.
The Urban Renewal Agency implements the plans for the district and is a separate governmental entity of the city of Pendleton. The city council members serve as directors of the agency and are known collectively as the Pendleton Development Commission. The city manager serves as the executive director. Public involvement is encouraged and has been key to the success of the program. The PDC continues to partner with citizens and businesses to ensure that ideas and projects initiated are considered and then managed by citizen volunteers.
The URD provides for improvements to tourist and cultural facilities, riverfront access and development, downtown parking, street and utility improvements, as well as to promote housing. It assists property owners in the rehabilitation, development or redevelopment of their properties. There is a focus on increasing the vitality of Pendleton’s downtown by strengthening the downtown’s role as the cultural heart of Pendleton.
There is a desire to connect downtown to the Umatilla Riverfront by looking to increase opportunities to access and enjoy the river, and that can take advantage of our unique and underutilized riverfront. We are exploring additional opportunities to improve and promote the entire district as a convention and tourism destination.
As most residents know and studies confirm, housing is a concern in Pendleton, all types of housing. A focus of the URD is to explore ways to develop a broad range of housing opportunities to assist in addressing this need. The “Love Your Home” program assists in addressing this need by providing support through a partnership with two nonprofit agencies, CAPECO and GEODC, for folks interested in improvements to their homes or rentals.
The Jump Start Program provides free business consulting and low-cost loans. This program is available to assist a business in a successful startup or expansion. Examples include: OMG Burgers & Brew, Oregon Grain Growers Brand Distillery, Mac’s Bar & Grill, Joe’s Fiesta and Bela Bakery.
Our façade restoration grants are available to those interested in restoring or upgrading the exterior of a building. Projects can be as simple as a paint job or complex as a complete renovation. Examples include Sister’s Cafe, the Association Building, the Rainbow Cafe, the Brown Building, Hamley & Co, and the St. George Hotel.
Our second story and elevator programs are available to those who own a building but can’t fully utilize the upper floors. Grants are available that could be used for commercial space or additional downtown housing. Examples include the Bowman Professional Building, Matlock Brownsfield Building and the Murphy Building.
Finally, you may be able to be reimbursed for the cost of permits needed to remodel or redevelop a property. Be sure to ask if city permit fees may be reimbursed when your project is completed. Do you have a building that not restorable or that you want to demolish and rebuild? Using the demolition program there may be some financial assistance as well. Your businesses might be able to use multiple programs to get maximum support for a project.
In addition to these programs, Pendleton is exploring ways to invest in our public infrastructure. There are multiple streets that need to be reconstructed, improving recreation infrastructure, and public spaces are all opportunities to improve the URD. Examples include the Til Taylor Park Renovation, Riverfront Plaza and the following streets: Southeast Seventh (Emigrant to Frazer), Southeast Sixth (Emigrant to Court), Southwest Seventh (Dorion to Court), Southwest Eighth (Frazer to Emigrant), Southwest Seventh (Frazer to Emigrant) and Southwest Fourth (Emigrant to Court).
Pendleton’s Urban Renewal District, with citizen participation, coupled with business and city investments is working to make amazing changes that is making our city more livable, business friendly and the place to be in eastern Oregon.
If you have questions, please contact us at www.pendletonurbanrenewal.com or by phone: 541-966-0233.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.