I lived for a time in a town without a stoplight. It was on a state highway, not heavily trafficked but with more summer visitors every year. Finally the question was called: a stop light, or not? You can imagine the pros and cons, argued ardently. But the light would be at an intersection where kids crossed, so the light went in. It was sad in a way but life went on, less rustically but more safely than before.
Now substitute “CO2” for “traffic.” And everywhere for one small town.
When there weren’t so many of us, and we each put less CO2 into the air, we didn’t have a problem and didn’t need a solution. Now the tons of the stuff are building up in the atmosphere like those cars on the highway. These are problems — potentially life and death problems — that need solutions, not more temporizing.
The preternaturally hot weekend just past previews for us — as did the smoke last fall — how inexorably the power of a changing climate is changing our lives, not for the better.
And we may look back on this summer as not the hottest to date, but as the coolest from this year forward.
Families without air conditioning — disproportionately in low-income housing — will suffer. Some will die: Heat kills twice as many people annually as tornadoes, four times as many as extreme cold.
By one expert calculation this intense, extended heat wave should occur only once every 4,776 years. As in, all of recorded human history. Well, maybe. But you can fact-check this: Portland summer temperatures exceeded their 30-year average by 20 degrees three times between 1990 and 2015. And then three more times in the next five years. And then three more times this week. Does that get our attention?
Oregon also is deep in drought; half of the state is rated in “severe” to “exceptional” drought. Heat aggravates drought, two conditions Oregon is sharing with 90% of the American West; that is, some 58 million people and their farms and businesses. Rising temperatures are responsible for half the severity of the drought.
Drought means retreating snowpack. River systems drawing from the Cascades snowpack to the east and west are mostly at 4% of the 30-year average. Four percent!
Fish and farms are again at odds over dwindling summer water.
No one should be able to forget, so soon, the fires that swept down the canyons of the western Cascades last September, incinerating whole towns and leaving thousands of acres of forest blackened.
No one should be able to forget, so soon. But Oregon’s Republican lawmakers, given another chance to seek collaborative solutions in 2021, lined up mindlessly against legislation that would move Oregon’s regulated utilities to 100% greenhouse gas emissions-free power by 2040. Lined up against it on yet another party-line vote, notwithstanding that the only two electric utilities affected — PGE and PacifiCorp — both helped develop the bill and supported it.
Did I mention it will likely save ratepayers money?
Also this session, legislation to address the wildfire emergency, developed by stakeholders and forest experts, ran into “government overreach” opposition from Republican legislators — although those same legislators didn’t complain about “overreach” when the state and federal governments sent their firefighting hotshots to battle the flames last fall.
How exactly do these legislators expect us to respond to such a pervasive, disruptive challenge as climate change if not collectively, as a community?
Sometimes government is the necessary tool, sometimes not; and we need the wisdom to distinguish one from the other. Dealing with a pandemic, or greenhouse gas emissions, or massive forest wildfire, tasks us collectively. Even the Trump administration understood, in an offhand sort of way, that vaccine development would take the combined efforts of government health agencies and private pharmaceutical labs.
The Biden administration understood that getting shots in arms would take state public health authorities, public and private hospitals and your supermarket drugstore to distribute and dispense the vaccine.
Climate change is COVID-19 on steroids. And it’s rural Oregon being hit first and hardest by these cascading effects. Urban Oregonians can retreat to air-conditioned spaces, but there’s no air-conditioning a crop or a livestock corral. There’s no watering a crop from an empty irrigation pond. Lawmakers from rural Oregon do their constituents no favors with their head-in-the-sand screed about government overreach that only impedes sensible problem solving.
We need to inoculate Oregonians against the causes of climate change, and offer a meaningful, proportionate helping hand to those suffering the debilitating symptoms of heat, drought and fire.
Sometimes you just need the traffic light, nostalgia for simpler times notwithstanding.
