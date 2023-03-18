My son was born last summer in the hospital where I work as an oncology nurse. It was a hot and unusually muggy summer day in Oregon; after weeks of nothing but parched pavement, the sky had broken open and poured rain down hard, giving us all the olfactory bliss that is petrichor. I could smell the water-soaked Earth from inside my hospital room.
After a complicated pregnancy with months of monitoring, on-and-off bedrest, and repeat ultrasounds, my water, too, had broken — and so my path as a mother of two was forged.
Water is a theme that runs through the landscape of my family, so it’s no wonder that both of my children were born as rain fell from the sky. Our love of water is why my husband and I choose, year after year, to live and raise our family where we do, alongside the mighty Columbia River. But will we be able to continue to live here, and raise our children here, with the threats Oregon’s rivers face?
As communities across the state experience changing climate, loss of wildlife and threats to clean drinking water, protecting our rivers may be more important now than ever. In Hood River, the Columbia is as vital to our town as amniotic fluid is to the womb — for the health of its residents, they are mutually exclusive. As the windsurfing capital of the world, the Columbia River is not just a source of recreation but of economic vitality.
Simply put, our town thrives because of the river that runs through it. And my family is shaped by its contours.
When my husband and I settled in Hood River nearly 10 years ago, we’d paddle the Columbia during hot summer days — bringing friends from around the country to show off our magical corner of the planet. When our daughter was born, I vowed to raise her as a water baby, the way my parents had raised me; letting me toddle in Lake Tahoe when I was just learning to walk, teaching me to ride a wave when other kids were learning to ride bikes.
When I became an oncology nurse, I quickly learned the value this river holds as a source of healing for my patients, many of whom live to get back to what they love doing most: paddling, kiting and fly fishing. When I miscarried my second pregnancy, I sought refuge on the banks of the Columbia, where I ran for hours to clear my head and cleanse my body of what felt like the ultimate betrayal. And when I was pregnant with my son, and subsequently told that my pregnancy might not last long enough to carry him safely into the world, I took myself to my safe haven — the river — to bask and wallow in the constant worry and beauty that is motherhood.
If you ask me, it’s not a question of if we should protect rivers like mine, but how. Because the Columbia is as much a part of my home, my life, my story and my family as the veins and arteries inside of me are a part of my body. They are inextricably linked, forever flowing, sacred in their quiet duty of keeping me going day after day, no matter how miraculous or mundane.
Thank you, Sens. Ron Wyden and Jeff Merkley, for understanding this. Your continued commitment to protecting access to the wild waters that flow through our state is a life force to residents like me — and one of the reasons we choose to raise our family in this beautiful state.
As I look ahead at the future my children will have, I see the life-altering significance of maintaining the integrity of rivers like the one that flows through my backyard.
I sincerely hope that our U.S. senators will continue to work with local communities like mine to reintroduce important legislation and move it through Congress so that families around the state may see their beloved rivers, and the tributaries that feed them, finally protected once and for all.
Sami Soffer is an oncology nurse and mother who lives in Hood River.
