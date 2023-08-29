Editor's Note

Do you have a point you’d like to make or an issue you feel strongly about? Submit a letter to the editor or a guest column.

Hardly a month goes by without news of billionaires lavishing gifts or favors on members of the U.S. Supreme Court. The latest revelation once again involved Justice Clarence Thomas, who reportedly has been traveling in private jets and luxury yachts to exotic destinations, paid for by a group of ultrawealthy benefactors.

The fact that corruption grips the highest court of the land isn’t surprising. It’s what you get when the rich wield so much power — when oligarchy is on the rise. It’s time for Congress to stand up to the oligarchy by taxing the bloated fortunes of the ultrawealthy.

———

Juan Carlos Ordóñez is the communications director of the Oregon Center for Public Policy, as well as the host of the podcast Policy for the People. This column originally appeared on the Oregon Capital Chronicle website.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.