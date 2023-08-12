Oregon dairy farmers are committed to making our water cleaner and our communities healthier, starting with their own operations. They already follow some of the strictest environmental regulations in the world. And they are joining forces with local and state partners to study and solve a regional water crisis — protecting our water supply now and for future generations.

To an outsider, it may seem easy to blame large dairies for the water safety problems in Northeast Oregon and call for the EPA to step in, as this commentary did. But the author not only fails to recognize the complexity of the issue; he also misses a chance to find a real long-term solution, one that takes all Oregonians working together.

Sen. Bill Hansell is serving in his third term in the state legislature representing District 29, which encompasses parts of several counties located in Eastern Oregon, including Umatilla and Morrow counties.

