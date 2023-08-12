Oregon dairy farmers are committed to making our water cleaner and our communities healthier, starting with their own operations. They already follow some of the strictest environmental regulations in the world. And they are joining forces with local and state partners to study and solve a regional water crisis — protecting our water supply now and for future generations.
To an outsider, it may seem easy to blame large dairies for the water safety problems in Northeast Oregon and call for the EPA to step in, as this commentary did. But the author not only fails to recognize the complexity of the issue; he also misses a chance to find a real long-term solution, one that takes all Oregonians working together.
The region’s nitrate crisis formed over decades, and the region’s dairy producers are part of the solution. More federal bureaucracy will only slow down our progress.
Before we get to solving the problem, let’s get our facts straight. The author, who works for a Washington, D.C.-based activist group, is not part of our local efforts on the ground. Perhaps as a result, his reasoning is either misleading at best or simply inaccurate.
As the commentary notes, high levels of nitrates have been recorded in the Lower Umatilla Basin for decades, at least since 1990. That was well before some of the largest dairies in the area were even established.
Legacy nitrates are suspected to come from many sources, not just one source or large dairy farms. Others include natural sources, high-density rural residential areas, failing septic systems, municipal activities, industry and agriculture. Groundwater contamination is incredibly complex.
Because of these longstanding issues, the Oregon departments of Environmental Quality and Agriculture declared the Lower Umatilla Basin a Groundwater Management Area in 1990 and established a comprehensive groundwater network.
The area encompasses about 562 square miles of land in northern Umatilla and Morrow counties — a third the size of the state of Rhode Island. Dairy farms in this management area are required to actively monitor nitrate levels in wells on their property. In some cases, the levels have decreased slightly.
The author also misunderstands how dairies handle livestock waste. It is not “disposed of on local fields, where its nitrogen mineralizes into harmful nitrates and seeps into groundwater,” as he claims.
Moreover, nitrogen is an organic and valuable nutrient for many crops and — when applied at the right rate, right time and right place — is absorbed and used by the plant and root systems. In this way, waste that would otherwise need to be treated is transformed into an organic resource for fertile crop production.
In fact, these organic nutrients must be accurately applied at scientifically supported rates to ensure that there is no waste and zero discharge into ground or surface waters. Farms derive no benefit from using costly energy to apply more nutrients than the plants need, and modern agricultural operations calculate these levels with a great deal of precision.
Threemile Canyon Farms, for instance, adheres to the state’s zero-discharge requirement, so dairy waste never enters streams or groundwater sources. It also recycles and reuses all nonpotable water and usees green water to naturally fertilize organic feed crops, significantly reducing the amount of traditional fertilizer applied to the soil.
Threemile uses data-based systems to ensure nutrients are delivered when plants need them, in amounts that crops can absorb, to reduce waste, runoff and overall water use. These practices are designed to protect the Lower Umatilla Basin’s water supply over the long term.
When the Morrow County commission declared a water emergency last year, food processors, dairy producers, farmers and concerned citizens teamed up to provide short-term assistance while working toward long-term solutions. Now the group, known as Water for Eastern Oregon (H2OEO), is supporting the governor’s immediate efforts to test every private well in Umatilla and Morrow counties and supply clean water to those who need it, while advocating for long-term solutions.
We can’t move forward effectively without a better understanding of why nitrates are so high in our water. This research is now underway, overseen by the Lower Umatilla Basin Groundwater Management Area Committee and its chair, Salini Sasidharan, a groundwater expert at Oregon State University. The results will tell us more about how pollutants travel through this expansive aquifer which, in turn, will drive remediation measures.
There is no single source of the region’s water problems, and no single solution can solve it. Addressing groundwater pollution is always costly, and we want to ensure that any investments will effectively provide clean, safe drinking water.
We need better data to help us target our responses, basing our work on science, not speculation. What we don’t need is more misguided blame from an out-of-state attorney.
Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
———
Sen. Bill Hansell is serving in his third term in the state legislature representing District 29, which encompasses parts of several counties located in Eastern Oregon, including Umatilla and Morrow counties.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.