As a young adult out hunting, I still can remember the sounds of chainsaws and timber falling in my favorite hunting area. I was upset, why was my spot being logged. 45 years later I can walk through this area to a healthy stand of fire-resistant timber.
In January, I read an opinion column by George Wuerthner, in the East Oregonian. I felt it was necessary to provide the other side of the story on logging and carbon. I reached out to Healthy Forests-Healthy Communities, for help in writing my column. This organization promotes healthy timber management and through their articles, people are educated so they can develop their own opinions.
George Wuerthner should really see the forest for the trees. Researchers have consistently found that the use of active forest management helps reduce the intensity of wildfires. It also gives firefighters better and safer opportunities to contain fires before they gain strength and destroy our forests and communities.
Thinning is a key management tool, because reducing stand densities to sustainable levels helps promote the health and resiliency of our forests, so they can better withstand fires when they inevitably ignite.
The problem with such agenda-driven “research” that Wuerthner shares is that it fails to account for the carbon losses and emissions that occur from the lack of active forest management, and when we choose not to plant, grow, harvest and manufacture wood products here at home.
For example, the study cited by Wuerthner doesn’t account for carbon emissions that occur when we outsource our timber harvesting and wood products to other countries that don’t share our high environmental standards. Would we really reduce our carbon footprint by importing wood from Brazil or Russia, rather than Oregon?
According to the University of Washington’s Forest Carbon Study, Washington’s private forests and forestry sector are a “Below Net Zero” carbon emitter. Although the processes associated with manufacturing wood and paper products emit some greenhouse gasses, growing trees and using wood products store more carbon than is emitted, reducing Washington’s carbon footprint by 12%. Forestry’s carbon footprint is further reduced when we convert low-value woody material into renewable energy.
Our western forests are facing what one scientist calls an “epidemic of trees,” where we have more trees than the landscape can support. The intense competition for sunlight and nutrients can weaken trees and reduce their ability to withstand severe wildfires. It can also result in insect attacks and disease, which contributes to high tree mortality and more fuel for severe wildfires.
Thinning forests — yes that means removing some trees — contributes to the growth and vitality for remaining trees and enables them to sequester and store more carbon. When it comes to thinning forests the only question is why we’re not doing more of it.
Research also shows that trees are dying at alarming rates, due to wildfires, insects, disease, drought and other impacts of climate change. Dead trees do not sequester carbon, they only emit carbon and other greenhouse gasses over time. Walking away from our forests only serves to continue that trend.
One researcher found that wildfires emit greenhouse gasses at a rate equivalent to 48 cars per acre. In this scenario, the researcher suggested we’d need to park 1 million cars for an entire year to account for greenhouse gasses from a 21,000-acre fire. Interestingly, the decay of the dead trees following a wildfire is more significant in affecting the climate than the fire itself.
If we choose not to manage our forests, we may lose 100% of the trees to stand-replacing wildfires, and then we will lose all of that stored carbon over time as trees rot and decompose. The problem is made worse when forests fail to naturally regenerate after a severe wildfire, and instead convert to shrublands that do not sequester carbon at the same rates. Dead trees don’t sequester carbon, only vigorously growing trees do. Dead trees and sterilized soils from severe wildfires only serve to release carbon over time.
We have tried passive forest management for the past 30 years, and it has resulted in more severe wildfires, unhealthy forests and more carbon emissions. There is only one “guarantee” walking away from our forests and choosing not to manage them, will only result in more of the same.
