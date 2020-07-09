This is an “all hands on deck” moment to keep Pendleton working. Avoiding shutdowns and providing shoppers and tourists with confidence in their safety is key, and lowering our numbers of COVID infections is the way we get there. We’re learning how COVID-19 spreads, and the best ways to combat it. Wearing a mask, staying 6 feet away from others, washing hands often, and not touching our faces have been proven to work.
Why is this more difficult than it sounds? Several reasons.
First, let’s look at masks. There was conflicting information at the beginning of the pandemic, with some health officials afraid that if they recommended masks, the general public would buy up stocks that were needed for health care professionals. That fear has been put to rest.
For those who are resistant to wearing masks, there are videos and memes circulating on social media to reinforce the idea that masks reduce oxygen intake or cause illness. These claims have been proven false, but it’s hard to let go of a belief once we invest in it — human brains are interesting that way.
Complicating the matter is that many masks are poorly designed and ill-fitting, causing people to wear them improperly (below the nose) or touching them unnecessarily. Is a mask uncomfortable at times? Absolutely. Does it feel and look weird? Yep. Is this a sacrifice that we should be willing to make in the short run? Yes. Luckily, good-fitting cloth masks or disposable paper masks are now widely available.
People across the political spectrum work together every day to make Pendleton businesses strong. We need to shift our view of masks from that of a badge of affiliation with a political ideology to one of cross-party support for public health and jobs.
Second, let’s look at social distancing. It comes in many forms, none of which are free of emotional complications. Refusing an invitation to a family celebration, denying someone’s outstretched hand, moving a chair back to a safe distance from others; these are all tangled up with feelings of judgement and rejection. We need to acknowledge that the language of how we show love and affection outside our immediate family has changed for the time being. We need to rebrand the act of keeping our distance as a sign of kindness and respect.
The good news is that we have the power to change the trajectory of the pandemic, even if it’s just right here in our own city and county. We can help keep more people working. With adherence to mask wearing and distancing we are going to be more likely to open schools safely, allowing parents to return to work. Data coming from facilities providing day care for first responders in New York is providing hope for success when protocols are in place.
The rugged individualism of our region is paired with a long history of ingenuity and innovation. If we think nothing of MacGyvering a broken part on a tractor or horse trailer, we shouldn’t be stumped as to how to safely interact with friends. We know that outdoors is better than indoors, 10 feet apart is better than 6, and that talking is better than yelling.
As the President’s expert on infectious disease noted in front of Congress this week, wearing masks and distancing are not obstructions to opening up our economy — they are the vehicles to opening up. These measures are not just going to keep people healthy, they will keep our economy healthy. The two go hand in hand.
We know this presents a sacrifice on your part, and we thank you for your service to the community.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.