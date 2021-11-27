I recently got a message from Oregon Sen. Jeff Merkley announcing he supported more thinning and logging of our forests to reduce large wildfires.
The irony is that logging/thinning is a primary source of greenhouse gas emissions that is contributing to climate warming, ultimately driving large fires. U.S. emissions from logging are up to 10 times that of wildfires and insects. For example, the wood products industry contributes to approximately 35% of the GHG emissions in Oregon, more than the total contribution of the transportation sector.
Promoting logging under the guise this will reduce large fires is counterproductive. Since climate warming is the primary driver of large wildfires (not fuels), adding to anything that increases drought, high temperatures, low humidity and wind only contributes to more wildfires.
There are good paleoclimatic studies showing a correlation between severe drought conditions and wildfire. The West is experiencing some of the worse drought conditions in centuries, and no surprise, there are large fires occurring.
Furthermore, we have abundant evidence that thinning and other “fuel reductions” like prescribed burning fail under extreme fire weather conditions. And extreme fire weather conditions are the only situations that count because nearly all large blazes occur only under such climate/weather circumstances.
It doesn’t matter if thinning or prescribed burning might work under low or moderate fire conditions since fire occurring under these conditions typically self-extinguish or are quickly suppressed.
Another factor ignored by proponents of thinning and other fuel reductions is that logging releases GHG emissions now. While forests charred by high severity fires continue to store carbon in snags, roots, and charcoal buried in the soil. So, logging the forest today contributes to greater CO2 emissions when we must reduce these emissions.
To justify more logging, Merkley cited the 2017 Milli Fire near Sisters as an example of effective thinning, which he asserts “saved” Sisters. It is questionable if thinning treatments “saved” Sisters. Most of the area burned had been previously logged. Furthermore, the Milli Fire burned through two recent previous burns: the Black Crater and Pole Creek blazes — which are also, essentially, “fuel reductions.”
If fuel reductions are the key to stopping the advance of fires, why didn’t all these other previous fuel reductions “save” Sisters?
I can’t rule out fuel reductions as the proximate cause of the halt of the fire’s march toward Sisters. However, weather conditions may provide a better explanation. When the fire advanced toward Sisters, the wind shifted directions, blowing the blaze back westward on the previously burned areas and into lava fields in the Three Sisters Wilderness.
As a generalization fuel reductions are ineffective at altering fire progression under extreme fire weather conditions. For instance, logging and fuel reductions had occurred on some 75% of the Bootleg Fire that burned across more than 400,000 acres in southern Oregon during the summer of 2021.
The same is true for most of the acreage influenced by the 900,000-acre Dixie Fire that raced across northern California. And lest we forget, the Labor Day 2020 blazes that burned the western slope of the Oregon Cascades sprinted through the many clearcuts on private commercial lands.
Fuel treatments should be strategic and focused primarily near communities and homes. Typically fuel reductions more than 100 feet from a structure provide no additional protection.
Rather than promote more logging of our public lands, we should set aside all these lands as carbon reserves and stop the leakage of CO2 that results from “fuel treatments.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.