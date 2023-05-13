Editor's Note

Every farmer and rancher wants their land to be more productive. At Rietmann Ranch on the “dry side” of Oregon, we strive for the convergence of ecology and economics with practices that improve the land — and we’ve found many ways to make changes that are good for the land and good for us as a producer.

That’s why I’m proud to be part of a broad coalition of over 50 farmers and ranchers across Oregon who are urging the legislature to pass Senate Bill 530 this session.

Tom Rietmann is owner of Rietmann Ranch in Condon, which produces wheat, feed barley and cattle, which are mostly marketed through Painted Hills Natural Beef.

