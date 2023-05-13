Every farmer and rancher wants their land to be more productive. At Rietmann Ranch on the “dry side” of Oregon, we strive for the convergence of ecology and economics with practices that improve the land — and we’ve found many ways to make changes that are good for the land and good for us as a producer.
That’s why I’m proud to be part of a broad coalition of over 50 farmers and ranchers across Oregon who are urging the legislature to pass Senate Bill 530 this session.
SB 530 supports the viability of Oregon’s farmers, ranchers and forest owners, by investing in natural climate solutions.
Agriculture has a huge role in mitigating climate change, and too often we assume this means higher costs for producers already working on tight margins. Input prices have risen dramatically, but changing practices can offset these costs.
For example, high fertilizer cost gives greater value to building soil fertility with natural climate solutions like cover crops, crop rotations and manure application. These practices bring increased yields and decreased costs–including from reduced use of that expensive fertilizer.
When we have the right plants in the right place and manage them properly then they capture, or sequester, carbon in the soil and reduce climate impacts. Our soil tests show that our farming and grazing practices are increasing soil organic matter in our soil.
Congregating cattle in larger herds and rotating them frequently has resulted in vigorous plant communities that build soil. Trees are managed for health and growth. With a shift in our thinking, we’ve seen the benefits of these practices, and SB 530 will provide the incentives and resources to help more producers make this shift and realize these benefits while capturing carbon in the soil.
Natural climate solutions offer many benefits, from increased carbon sequestration to more resilient natural and working lands, and Oregonians recognize their importance.
A recent survey conducted in March 2023 by FM3 Research shows that 72% of Oregonians support investing $30 million to protect natural and working lands and harness their potential to address climate change.
Support for this investment was high across diverse geographic areas in Oregon, with 66% of rural respondents in favor.
It’s time for Oregon to invest in natural climate solutions to protect our lakes, natural areas, wildlife habitat and working lands for future generations while slowing the effects of climate change. It’s time to pass and fund SB 530, the Natural Climate Solutions Bill.
Tom Rietmann is owner of Rietmann Ranch in Condon, which produces wheat, feed barley and cattle, which are mostly marketed through Painted Hills Natural Beef.
