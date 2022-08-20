The Hermiston School District has some very exciting things to celebrate this fall, and we have the entire Hermiston community to thank for it.
In 2019, Hermiston voters approved a bond to build two new elementary schools and add classroom space at the high school. This fall we will officially welcome students to Loma Vista Elementary School, the brand-new Rocky Heights Elementary School. These buildings give us not only more classroom space, but more secure and energy efficient buildings. They continue to create an equitable learning environment for all students and add permanent classroom space without cost-inefficient modulars. Work on the high school annex is under way and will continue throughout this school year.
Much of Hermiston’s growth in the past few decades has been driven by young families. School districts in Oregon are funded based on enrollment to pay for things like teachers, transportation and facility maintenance. But addressing capacity needs by adding new schools and buildings to keep up with that growth requires local financial support.
I count myself lucky to live and work in a community that understands investment in our schools and students is the best way to ensure a brighter future for not just them, but for all of us.
Schools are such a fundamental part of life in Hermiston, and we’re committed to making the most of these facilities. They are gathering places for community events, youth sports and extracurricular activities. I’m so grateful that residents are willing to support the youth by investing funds in these buildings and time attending these events.
We’re also excited to launch the Amazon Web Services Think Big Space this fall near the Blue Mountain Community College campus in Hermiston. We’ve built our career technical education program into one of the best in the state, and through this partnership with Amazon and BMCC we will add another layer of STEAM education.
The education experience is a time when students learn academic material, but also when they explore how they want to apply their interests and skills in the real world. Programs like these open doorways for students to try things they haven’t tried before and learn from experts in the field.
It’s another step to preparing students for right-fit jobs, careers or post-high school education once they graduate.
Even though our buildings look different than a generation ago, our mission in the Hermiston School District has remained the same — to serve the needs of all students through rigorous and engaging program choices, mutual respect and high expectations.
Tricia Mooney is the superintendent of the Hermiston School District.
