The Hermiston School District has some very exciting things to celebrate this fall, and we have the entire Hermiston community to thank for it.

In 2019, Hermiston voters approved a bond to build two new elementary schools and add classroom space at the high school. This fall we will officially welcome students to Loma Vista Elementary School, the brand-new Rocky Heights Elementary School. These buildings give us not only more classroom space, but more secure and energy efficient buildings. They continue to create an equitable learning environment for all students and add permanent classroom space without cost-inefficient modulars. Work on the high school annex is under way and will continue throughout this school year.

Tricia Mooney is the superintendent of the Hermiston School District.

