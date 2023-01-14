This was a letter I penned in July. Now knowing the results it rings ever truer, I wouldn’t change a thing. I see myself twice in the East Oregonian’s top stories of 2022, my predicament and those two stories are inextricably linked. Better, I think, to have stood up than to have stayed on...

I have been implored of recent, to address the potential recall petition, I have heretofore resisted for fear of lending it any credence for, “That which can be asserted without evidence, can be dismissed without evidence,” (Christopher Hitchens). It is something though, of serious institutional consequence, to be reserved for only unthinkable malfeasance. I would never support such action against any civil servant in this county. And make no mistake, it is less about me and more about you, or who will fight for those, who for so long have had their voices and very spirit suppressed.

Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter

———

Jim Doherty is a former Morrow County commissioner.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.