This was a letter I penned in July. Now knowing the results it rings ever truer, I wouldn’t change a thing. I see myself twice in the East Oregonian’s top stories of 2022, my predicament and those two stories are inextricably linked. Better, I think, to have stood up than to have stayed on...
I have been implored of recent, to address the potential recall petition, I have heretofore resisted for fear of lending it any credence for, “That which can be asserted without evidence, can be dismissed without evidence,” (Christopher Hitchens). It is something though, of serious institutional consequence, to be reserved for only unthinkable malfeasance. I would never support such action against any civil servant in this county. And make no mistake, it is less about me and more about you, or who will fight for those, who for so long have had their voices and very spirit suppressed.
I will not be chastened on your behalf nor silenced by those who would have us continue forward under a paternalistic oligarchy of power brokers in this county. This isn’t about some petty grievance; this is dastardly punishment for standing up for the constituency who duly elected me. And standing up for our marginalized public health staff. This is about the folks in the county for once having a conduit to governance through Commissioner Melissa Lindsay and I, and for those who seek to suppress the people’s desires.
I will continue to fight for the sons and daughters of Irish immigrants quietly tending their cattle in the brushy draws of Little Butter Creek, all while unjustly being inundated with the massive intrusion of the B2H infrastructure. This they are told is in the name of, “progress” while receiving a pittance of recompense for their sacrifice. Erin go Bragh.
I will vehemently defend the rights and pursuit of a healthful life, of our more recent immigrants from around the world, who seek not only an elevated existence in this literal land of “milk and honey” but are the currency of our successes. They and the longstanding residents of the county should never fear for their health as they seek sustenance from our springs. I continue to grieve with the multitude of mothers anguishing over their unborn, folks blessed with abundance and those scarcely surviving — that have lost kidneys and suffered unknowingly over the years to the toxic consumption of local waters.
When I pressed mightily for the recognition that we must declare an emergency to begin the healing and for the first time in 30 years focus on the community — the compassion of those with means hung in the balance. Some were less kind, preferring to look away or find fault with their own inaction, conveyed only as spite to those of us leaning in. In short order though the local titans of industry, such as Tillamook, Three Mile Canyon Farms, and others, along with my friends Wes Killian (Beef Northwest) and Jeff Wendler (Three Mile Dairy) fast recognized that it is not feasible nor conscionable to move forward without a healthy workforce. I bless them for this introspection and assistance.
As a measure of my votes at the county, I do so in an effort that allows me, in a room full of detractors, staff and history; to follow a path, to move forward with honor and look folks in the eye. Of recent consequence is the culmination of a quest by our ethnic minority staff, and others of protected class, toiling for the county — who only ask that they be treated with respect and given equal treatment in fulfillment of their duties. My dereliction in not acting promptly to rectify their suffering, drove one from our midst and weighs heavy on my conscience. I sincerely apologize for their discrimination that went too far under my watch. In addition, I will see to it that those remaining will be certified and no longer exploited. I beg your forgiveness. Le pido perdon.
Abraham Lincoln famously said, “Neither let us be slandered from our duty by false accusations against us, nor frightened from it by menaces of destruction to the Government, nor of dungeons to ourselves. Let us, to the end, dare to do our duty as we understand it.”
Will this petition come to fruition, will I withstand the effort, I cannot know? Would I change my votes knowing that it might? Not on your literal life. What the formerly powerful fail to understand is the genie is out of the bottle. Everything, as we move into our unwritten future, will forever have to go through the scrutiny of the community, as it should. Remember, in the end Braveheart led one too many charges and died for the cause, but the movement grew, as it will here, too. I will continue to stand in front of you, beside you, or behind you, rest assured I stand with you.
Si se puede.
Jim Doherty is a former Morrow County commissioner.
