In Oregon, we believe that every child deserves the chance to succeed. Through legislation like Cover All Kids — our policymakers have shown bipartisan support for the well-being of our children, regardless of where they come from or their household income.
When it comes to oral health, though, we still have a long way to go. A recent report released by the Oregon Health Authority along with data from Capitol Dental Care demonstrate that investments in preventive oral health are paying off for our children.
However, we know that families are facing significantly higher barriers to accessing oral health care, because of COVID-19 safety protocols. School-based dental programs that have served for years as a safety net for children who cannot access care through other means are at risk due to the need for remote learning.
The Pediatric Oral Health Coalition, which was convened by the Oregon Community Foundation in 2018, recently hosted two virtual community listening sessions to hear directly from parents and caregivers. Multiple people cited continued difficulty in finding dentists who take patients on the Oregon Health Plan. Many, regardless of coverage, weren’t sure whether their dentists were open or if it was safe to seek dental care, due to COVID-19.
Several others noted that school-based programs were a major source of regular care and screenings for their kids; they were concerned COVID-19 was going to take away this needed service. “There are lots of kids that [school] really is the only way they get some of those screenings,” shared a parent from Joseph in Eastern Oregon. “If that’s not happening at school, where is it happening? Or will it happen at all? That is kind of frightening for people.”
With declining state revenues expected in the future, our state leaders have tough choices to make. Oregon’s children are counting on them to protect their health. Nearly half of the kids in our state will have a cavity by age 9, and about 40% of those cavities will go untreated.
Cavities are preventable, but untreated cavities cause pain and heightened risk for serious issues down the road, like heart disease, diabetes and respiratory infections. Dental pain is also a leading cause of absenteeism. When children struggle to eat, sleep and learn, their development and academic achievement are at risk.
We know that relatively modest investments in preventive oral health can have lifelong impacts for our children. At Capitol Dental, children who receive sealants are able to reduce their risk of cavities by 43%— and we can improve those outcomes even further with other preventive measures, such as fluoride varnishes and regular checkups.
Over the last several years, Oregon has made progress by focusing on preventive oral health for children and bridging access gaps by bringing the care into schools. According to the 2019 CCO Metrics Performance Report that the Oregon Health Authority released in September, children across all age groups on the Oregon Health Plan had accessed critical preventive oral health services at a higher rate than in 2018. Statewide, we saw a 6-10 percentage point increase in children who received dental sealants.
Preventive care reduces health and academic disparities. However, accessing preventive services is particularly difficult for families who lack reliable dental coverage, who are in the working class, who are families of color, or who live in rural areas. Such pre-existing barriers to care are only getting worse due to the pandemic.
We know that parents, DCOs, and dental providers are motivated to keep all Oregon children safe and healthy. We’re calling on our state leaders to do more to support them.
