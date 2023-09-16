Oregon’s rich and diverse farming community is the foundation of our state. Our community encompasses a range of small, family-owned farms to larger-scale farms, working together to provide low-cost local food, employment opportunities and economic growth for Oregonians. The collaborative efforts of these farmers and ranchers contribute significantly to the well-being of everyone who calls Oregon home.

While some people insist that the debate over farm size is at the forefront of Oregonians’ minds, a recent statewide survey by the Oregon Values and Beliefs Center shows that Oregonians care more about the details. The survey findings reveal that the leading issues Oregonians care about are related to environmental protection, animal welfare, employee satisfaction and access to locally sourced food crops. The author of a recent commentary in the Oregon Capital Chronicle concluded that these factors go hand-in-hand with small-scale farming.

———

Angela “Angi” Bailey has been the Oregon Farm Bureau president since May 2021. Bailey and her husband own Verna Jean Nursery in Gresham where they specialize in growing ornamental trees.

