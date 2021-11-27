On Nov. 17, a pair of Korean War veterans flanked me to the north and south. On Nov. 18, the guy behind me was the third Navy vet, but I’m guessing he served during Vietnam.
We were standing next to the frozen turkeys when conversation started with Kenneth Garrett, leaning on a shiny wooden walking stick, and Keith Stanton, in line for his wife, waiting with at least two dozen others queued up to pick up meds at Pendleton’s Safeway pharmacy.
I waited an hour and 40 minutes only to find out my prescription wasn’t ready. Fortunately, there was one for my wife, although she didn’t know what it could be and once she found out she said it must have been an automatic refill that she no longer needs.
Garrett, wearing a Korea War cap, will turn 90 in December. A 24-year veteran of the Pendleton Fire Department, he’s lived in the same house here for 53 years.
Stanton was wearing a Muddawgs Lacrosse hat with a big H on the front. He didn’t know until he received the hat that Hermiston High School had a lacrosse team, of which his granddaughter is a member and presumably the person who gave him the hat. With the exception of a couple of years living at Nye Junction, Stanton has lived in Pilot Rock for 83 years. He’s a few months younger than my own father.
Those poor folks behind the counter. The demise of Bi-Mart’s pharmacy has hit home in Pendleton, where we have been so long spoiled by relatively short lines whether waiting to buy fuel or waiting at a red light. Long gone, I’m afraid, are the days when you could call in a prescription in the morning and pick it up that afternoon.
Stanton’s wife, Karen, was shopping while he kept a spot in the meds line. She circled by a couple of times to remark that he hadn’t moved much. After her third roll by, she took her purchases to the checkstand, then returned with the bagged groceries for Keith to take to the car. Karen took over in line and Keith stayed in their vehicle. In the ensuing discussion, this time with Karen, we learned that Kenneth and Keith had worked at the same time – in the 1950s — at the lumber mill in Pilot Rock.
Nov. 18 I arrived 15 minutes before Jamie pulled open the plastic accordion curtains trumpeting the opening of the pharmacy. Tyler was soon there, as usual, with a few unfamiliar faces as well. Fifty minutes later I picked up the meds I’d waited for the day before.
The guy in front of me was wearing a camo baseball cap with TRUMP embroidered on the crown. He was wearing a red-white-and-blue striped mask, a Carhartt jacket and you could tell when he rubbed them together that his hands were used to hard work.
The pony-tailed guy behind me was wearing a red-white-and-blue parka under a denim jacket. His mask resembled an American flag and if I’m not mistaken, the laces in his shoes were also red, white and blue. From what I gathered, the best part of his military service was his training to be a nurse. He recently retired after 44 years of helping sick and injured people. He offered me some good advice about signing up for Medicare.
The guys on either side of me that day knew each other and, if I deduced correctly, lived perhaps on the same North Hill block. The guy with the TRUMP hat was bitter about the cars that speed up and down a narrow 11th Street because 10th has been under construction. The guy with the Americanized parka commented about the big bull elk head and antlers that had been sitting in front of his neighbor’s house, apparently ready for the taxidermist, which was no longer sitting out in the rain. It was a huge bull, the guy in front of me said, with the rack stretching from one side of the pickup bed to the other.
As we plodded along, city council busybody Rex Moorehouse, in front of us by a half dozen people, stepped out of line into the aisle twice to take a pictures of the long line, which by then was stretching into the chicken section toward the bulk foods, with his camera phone.
The recent closure of Bi-Mart pharmacies has definitely affected our hometown prescription shopping. Walmart’s lines are supposedly just as long and Rite Aid, someone said, isn’t accepting any new med customers.
Regrettably, we can count on longer lines, the kind of longer lines that irritate some people. But the folks in the lines Nov. 17 and 18 didn’t seem to be annoyed. A big guy wearing a SFPD hat said it was like waiting in line for free Rolling Stones tickets.
If you find yourself in this line, and you will, strike up a conversation with the people in front and back of you because there are no free concert tickets. The clock still ticks at the same tedious tempo, but the time seems to pass quicker. And you may learn something about your neighbors.
