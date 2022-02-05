It is with a heavy heart and great disappointment that we, PFLAG Pendleton, as a member of the Pendleton Chamber of Commerce, are writing in response to the recent comments on the use of pronouns made by the chamber’s president. Unfortunately, these hurtful and dismissive comments were widely distributed to our business and community leaders in a recent chamber newsletter.
As PFLAG, in support of families and friends of the LGBTQ2S+ (lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, queer, two spirit, plus) community, we advocate for individuals within our society to live, love and find happiness as their true selves. Our chapter is one of 400 other PFLAG chapters in the United States, and our membership is just a few of the millions of other American citizens that believe as we do. Many of us have come to these beliefs through great personal challenges, changes and growth.
We find it disappointing that someone who is in a public position, who is meant to serve her community and constituency with an impartial outlook, could be so thoughtless with her words to negatively impact the people she is meant to serve. The people who are put into positions of leadership, whether it be local government, city employees or anyone who could be called a public figure, should leave their personal negative feelings at the door to represent their organizations.
Someone with a broad reach such as the chamber of commerce president ought to strive to make the lives of those in their reach better, not more difficult. It is exceptionally frustrating to see a letter from someone who genuinely believes that ignoring a changing world would be in any way beneficial and denouncing a part of her constituency could be seen in any way as a positive trait in a leader.
The chamber president literally states, “Ostriches do not actually bury their heads in the sand, and when threatened they will fall down flat. Ostriches are skilled at using their strong legs to defend themselves by kicking their opponents. While I am not much of a runner, I do share another quality of ostriches — they are very vocal. Yes, ostrich-like behavior works for me.”
We hope the chamber president will use her voice in the future to build people up, not tear them down.
It is PFLAG Pendleton’s view that it is through the chamber’s organization and leadership that our community has a forum for business cooperation, learning and growth. Further communication to members on these comments provides a clear opportunity for education, action and leadership by the chamber. PFLAG Pendleton sees this unfortunate incident as a growth opportunity. We appreciate the apology that has been issued by the president and the acknowledgement, from the two organizations she works and volunteers for, that her opinions are hers and do not represent their groups’ philosophies. That’s a start, but apologies fade away and the hurt remains.
This, in our opinion, is a true teachable moment and further action is needed. We want to see members of our city’s leadership stand up for a healthy and safe place for everyone to live and thrive. We hope they will choose to learn more and work harder to understand the true impact of someone proudly declaring, “I’m going to keep my head down and hope for brighter days ahead.”
PFLAG Pendleton understands you have to work for brighter days. We can’t just “hope” they will happen. So PFLAG Pendleton would like to offer the Pendleton Chamber of Commerce Board of Directors and staff an opportunity for education and to show consideration specifically toward the gender nonbinary community. It is PFLAG’s role in Pendleton not only to support and advocate for the LGBTQ2S+ community but to educate, support and advocate for others to help prevent these types of situations in the future. We ask that the chamber and its president will join us in this important work.
PFLAG sees the word ally as a verb, not a noun. Definition: To work alongside with another as a collaborator, listener, active accomplice, and advocate. Referenced from “Ally-Up.”
