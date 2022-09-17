Editor's Note

The family saga of a proposed mega-dairy in Morrow County, in the wake of a multimillion dollar fraud involving imaginary cattle, has a new twist. The Easterdays, who’ve been pushing since 2019 to open a huge dairy in Boardman, have already racked up 11 separate environmental violations, according to the Oregon Department of Agriculture.

And their cows have yet to hit the ground at the proposed site, former home to Lost Valley Farm, which garnered national headlines for its violations and conditions.

Kristina Beggen is the lead organizer for the Stand Up to Factory Farms coalition and Food & Water Watch’s Oregon campaigns. This column originally appeared on the Oregon Capital Chronicle website.

