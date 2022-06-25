You saw recent headlines about large fines levied against the Port of Morrow by the Oregon Department of Environmental Quality for repeated violations of our wastewater permit. You should know the whole story.
Large, job-intensive industries in our community generate an annual average of 3.5 billion gallons of wastewater. The Port of Morrow receives that wastewater, processes it and distributes it to irrigate 10,000 acres of farmland, enabling farmers to raise higher-value crops such as potatoes, carrots and onions.
Oregon environmental policy encourages innovative practices that save resources and promote sustainable outcomes, including industrial wastewater reuse. The port views turning industrial wastewater into a community asset as part of our economic mission and our environmental stewardship.
There are significant benefits to wastewater reuse. In addition to providing a reliable source of water for irrigation without drawing down groundwater, the wastewater contains nitrogen that substitutes for commercial fertilizers produced with fossil fuels. Our farming partners are operating under best management practices to provide sustainable and responsible nutrient use. The port is also pursuing additions to its wastewater system that would capture methane emissions.
The port has a DEQ permit to provide industrial wastewater to irrigate farmland. Our wastewater system was sized to distribute 3.5 billion gallons of wastewater over an entire year. What changed was a DEQ permit modification issued in 2017 that severely limits what farmland can receive wastewater during winter months.
When this modification was made, the port told DEQ we had no viable alternative to store or divert winter-month wastewater. To put that practical problem into context, our local industries generate an average of 1.3 billion gallons of wastewater during the winter.
To avoid winter wastewater land application will require new wastewater treatment systems, more storage and additional farmland that can benefit during the growing season from the stored wastewater that would have been applied in the winter. That’s a big order with a big price tag. It also will take time to realize.
We are exploring federal and state funding options to help the port pay for these investments. Without additional funding, we have no short-term options. It is unrealistic to ask local industries, which also lack wastewater storage, to shut down during the winter. The best option is for an orderly transition until capital investments can be made that allow the port to store all wastewater generated during the winter and then use that stored wastewater to assist farmers during the growing season.
Our actions to date haven’t occurred in the dead of night. The port’s professional staff informed DEQ of what we were doing and why since the permit was modified in 2017. The fines are based on data we supplied. That’s why the fines came as a surprise, especially since DEQ acknowledges that wastewater application from all industrial sources is a minor part of a region-wide problem that has existed for decades.
Community leaders and citizens should be concerned about contaminated drinking water. Port commissioners and staff who live in this community share that concern. Instead of assigning blame, we should focus on pursuing solutions that are available and attainable. Singling out the port isn’t a solution. The port is in compliance with our DEQ permit except for winter land application. We believe improvements we are pursuing will enable us to eliminate winter land application and continue the port’s contributions to improving groundwater in the basin.
This is a moment for cooperation, not conflict. It is time to solve our collective problem, not point fingers.
