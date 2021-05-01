A recent study concluded that much of the West is experiencing the second-most severe drought recorded in the past 1,200 years. Currently, 80% of Oregon is experiencing drought. Severe fire weather, of which drought is a significant factor, explains the spate of large blazes that have charred much of the West.
What drives all large blazes is extreme fire weather which consists of drought, combined with high temperatures, low humidity and most importantly wind. All these conditions are exacerbated by climate change.
One hears continuously that “fire suppression” and “fuel buildup” are the prime factors in the rising acreage burned annually, but fuels do not drive large fires. If that were the case, we would expect the largest and most frequent fires on the coasts of Oregon and Washington where there is more “fuel” (biomass) than anyplace else in the West.
Despite the assertions from the timber industry and its supporters that thinning and other forest management will reduce fire spread, most “active forest management” enhances fire spread.
Almost all of the largest blazes in the West occurred under extreme fire weather conditions. They burned aggressively on lands that were logged, thinned, or otherwise managed, whether it is the recent fires that charred the western slope of the Oregon Cascades, or the Camp Fire that destroyed 19,000 homes and killed 87 people in Paradise, California.
All significant blazes occurred during episodes of high temperatures, low humidity, drought and high winds. Logging does nothing to change the climate/weather.
This is one reason why more than 200 scientists (whose jobs do not depend on logging) signed a letter to Congress a few years ago that said: “Thinning large trees, including overstory trees in a stand, can increase the rate of fire spread by opening up the forest to increased wind velocity, damage soils, introduce invasive species that increase flammable understory vegetation and impact wildlife habitat.”
The Congressional Research Service reached a similar conclusion: “From a quantitative perspective, the CRS study indicates a very weak relationship between acres logged and the extent and severity of forest fires. … The data indicate that fewer acres burned in areas where logging activity was limited.”
I could provide many more such quotes and conclusions.
What this suggests is the need to focus attention on fire-safe procedures for communities, not trying to modify the forest.
If the home cannot ignite, it won’t burn. Typically, any fuel reduction that is more than 100 feet from a home provides no benefit.
Reducing ignitions is relatively simple. Remove fine fuels like pine needles from roof and gutters. Keep flammable grass, pine needles and dead shrubs away from the home. Get rid of combustible lawn furniture. Put screens on attic vents. These and other measures will significantly reduce the chance of home loss or fire spread through the community.
Chain saws don’t change the climate/weather. Given the current mega-drought, we need to rethink how we adapt to the inevitable wildfires. We must start at the home and work outward.
