Every city and county in the state of Oregon is impacted by homelessness, and the impact is growing each year.
People without housing are less likely to have access to health care, employment and education. They are more likely to suffer from chronic mental and physical health effects like substance abuse disorders and disability, and are at a higher risk of abuse and violence.
They are also members of our communities. We have a responsibility to provide access to services in accordance with state guidelines and our own guiding principles.
The societal cost of homelessness is broad and too large for a single entity to solve, but also too diverse and individualized for a one-size-fits-all solution. Breaking the cycle requires collaboration and investment.
That is the mission of Project PATH (Practical Assistance through Transitional Housing), a joint effort among Hermiston, Umatilla, Stanfield, Echo and Umatilla County. We have been granted $1 million from the State of Oregon to launch a pilot project, and we are intent on getting the best return on that investment by focusing our efforts on a single sustainable program for the west end of the county.
The first step was a historic joint public meeting on May 23 where the city councils of Hermiston and Umatilla and the Board of Umatilla County Commissioners discussed the project and took public testimony. It was important that we start off on the right foot and gather feedback from elected officials and the public. I write this with the support of my colleagues Hermiston City Manager Byron Smith and Umatilla County Commissioner Dan Dorran.
The next step is to issue a Request for Proposal (RFP) to find a community partner that can best provide the services we need. A shelter or warming center is a temporary solution, but a transitional housing program that connects its residents to health care, education, employment and stable housing is a long-term answer that will improve lives.
The City of Umatilla will be able to annex a two-acre property on the corner of Lind and Bensel roads to locate the project. A coalition of the represented governments will review the submitted RFPs. Umatilla, Hermiston, Stanfield, Echo and Umatilla will create an Inter-Governmental Agreement to act as oversight of the project as it develops.
We look forward to engaging with applicants to help develop a program that addresses not only the needs of the homeless community, but the concerns of residents. Security, staffing and measures of success are all an important part of the strategic plan we will develop after awarding the contract.
Ultimately, this project is about using public resources in the way they are intended. Public parks and rights of way were not built to be used as temporary housing, and public safety officers are not equipped to treat mental health disorders. We have resources within our community that can provide these services, and with proper planning we can make the most of them.
This is a work in progress, but we are making sure Project PATH lives up to its name and creates a way forward for homeless residents seeking a healthier, safer and more stable lifestyle.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.