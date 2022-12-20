Editor's Note

Do you have a point you’d like to make or an issue you feel strongly about? Submit a letter to the editor or a guest column.

The Federal Reserve’s aggressive interest rate increases are making traditional loans too expensive for many independent businesses, impacting Main streets and weighing on economic growth.

In this credit environment, venture entrepreneurs should consider an innovative and relatively new alternative to accessing growth capital: regulation crowdfunding. This approach allows a company to issue securities, stocks and bonds directly to the market. It generally offers lower costs and better terms than traditional broker-dealers, angel investors, or venture capital funds.

Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter

———

C.J. Connell is a retired stockbroker at Morgan Stanley, now a farmer and the owner of High Desert Herb & Spice Co in Oregon, the author of a forthcoming book on the investment crowdfunding revolution, and a partner of Job Creators Network Foundation.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.