We ask a lot of our students and staff in the Hermiston School District.
We set high standards for student achievement, a high bar for professional development and make sure every individual has the tools to help them reach those goals.
We do this because every person who walks into our buildings is an invaluable part of our school community. We track success on paper with report cards, assessments and graduation rates, but our students and staff are far more important than those numbers.
On Feb. 21, we had a pointed reminder of why we place value in people. A call describing a violent attack at Hermiston High School immediately triggered an emergency response and put our entire mission into perspective.
Our staff and students reacted quickly and courageously in the face of dangerous uncertainty. They are familiar with lockdown drills, but in this case there was no way to know if the threat was real. Hallways were cleared, classrooms were locked and students and teachers waited for further information and instruction.
This requires a great deal of trust, and relationships become extremely important in those tense moments. Students and teachers work together to stay out of harm’s way; administrators and law enforcement connect to quickly develop a response; parents and the community expect accurate and timely information when it’s available. None of this works if we don’t trust each other.
The Hermiston Police Department and nearly a dozen other public safety agencies sprang into action, arriving at the high school prepared for the worst. I can’t fully express my gratitude for the collaboration between regional law enforcement and the school district, and especially our local police who are an integral part of our schools. Because of their in-depth knowledge of our schools, staff and students, we can have complete confidence in their ability to respond in the most distressing situations.
In the end, it was determined the call was one of many bogus “swatting” calls across the country last week that sent law enforcement rushing to schools. It’s a cruel prank, and regardless of intent has a real impact on every person involved.
People are what matter. The physical and mental health of students and staff are our highest priority in moments like these. We’ll continue to offer help to make sure people affected by the emergency know that our schools are a safe place to be.
We’ll also closely review the response to make sure we did everything possible to keep people safe.
We are a future-focused school district. We believe that every person has the potential to reach amazing heights, and we set our policies to encourage and enable people to do just that. We measure our academic success through the data and reports to show whether we are meeting those goals.
But we can only be successful if we build our schools on trust, positive relationships, and mutual respect. I’m so proud to be part of a district that reflects the values of the Hermiston community and shows its true colors in the most challenging times.
———
Tricia Mooney is the superintendent of the Hermiston School District.
