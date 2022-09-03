We read with interest the Aug. 24 East Oregonian article, “COVID-19 or summer heat? Local museums discuss reduced attendance.” The Pendleton Round-Up & Happy Canyon Hall of Fame Board of Directors would like to share our perspective and what we’ve been up to since the pandemic.
The Hall of Fame museum, like most other museums, was hit hard during the pandemic. Traditionally, the museum is open to the public March through November. We had been open for just one weekend in March 2020 when COVID-19 restrictions forced our closure.
The Hall of Fame and museum runs entirely on the generosity of volunteers, donations, one-time membership fees, fundraising efforts and grants. With the pandemic shutdown, the Hall of Fame’s annual revenue dipped dramatically without visitors and fundraising events. We were fortunate to receive several grants to support operations/maintenance during this time — including from Let ‘er Buck Cares — and are very appreciative of the financial support we received from both the Pendleton Round-Up Association and the Happy Canyon Company.
Another significant change came during the pandemic — the Round-Up and Happy Canyon retail store moved from its location inside the Hall of Fame building to its new home across the street in August 2020. That meant the Hall of Fame had to find a new tenant to rent the vacant space. We are happy to now have great tenants and partners in Joe and Marti Meling of 23+ leather studio.
The pandemic-related financial setbacks and vacancy in our building gave the Hall of Fame board an opportunity to reflect on the future of the organization and museum. It was during this time that the board identified several gaps, and with the support of the Pendleton Round-Up and Happy Canyon, finalized a memorandum of understanding between the three organizations to further support the Hall of Fame’s future efforts.
The board also developed a new three-year strategic plan. The goals set forth in this plan will help the Hall of Fame as it moves into the future, with strategies to become more financially sustainable, and increase membership and community awareness. While the strategic plan implementation is still in the works, the board has already been working hard to improve its community awareness.
While some museums have seen reduced visitors due to the pandemic and summer heat, the Hall of Fame has actually had a steady and positive flow of visitors both regionally and from around the world. Hot weather has helped to drive visitors indoors, looking for fun opportunities in cooler conditions. While tour bus traffic is not what it was pre-pandemic, the Round-Up Saturday tours, Get Wild in Pendleton events and other activities in Pendleton in 2022 have helped increase the number of visitors to the museum this year, along with our efforts to better promote it in the community. Museum visitor counts so far in 2022 have already surpassed all of 2021 by more than 10%.
As the Hall of Fame museum winds down from the summer, we look forward to welcoming school tours, Pendleton Round-Up and Happy Canyon visitors and many others to our facility.
We also look forward to honoring the 2022 Hall of Fame Inductees — Randy Severe, Rusty Black, Bob Forth and Jerome Robinson — at the annual Inductee Banquet on Sept. 11 at the Pendleton Convention Center. Tickets are still available at the Round-Up and Happy Canyon retail store.
We’ll be open with extended hours during Round-Up week (Monday-Saturday, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.) in conjunction with the Chute Gate Marketplace outside 23+. Entry to the museum is by donation, so we hope to see you there soon.
———
Carl Culham, of Athena, is the president of the Pendleton Round-Up & Happy Canyon Hall of Fame Board of Directors.
