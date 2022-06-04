We are heartbroken by the tragedy at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas. Though the events unfolded many miles away, we all feel the impact of violence when it touches a school. Our thoughts extend to the families, students and community that is in so many ways similar to our own.
The Board of Directors and I want you to know that Hermiston School District works hard every day to keep students safe. When these tragedies occur, it is understandable that parents put themselves in the shoes of those dealing with the aftermath of horrific events. We feel that deeply.
Our best protection is a community that looks out for one another and cares for those who are struggling, combined with daily vigilance, purposeful planning and clear protocols at every school. The process doesn’t start when tragedy strikes and doesn’t end when the national spotlight on school safety fades.
When it comes to facilities, the Hermiston community has consistently invested in upgrading and maintaining buildings with clear lines of sight at entries and exits and modern security systems in place. We have specific measures in place for the safety of all students and staff across the district that are specified for each building, and we work continuously to improve those measures. The Hermiston Police Department is immediately alerted for any non-planned fire alarm, and staff and students are trained on how to respond in any kind of emergency.
But safety planning goes beyond drills and security cameras. It takes thoughtful, well-trained staff to provide support for our students, including counselors, our student services team, safety support specialist, mental health specialists, campus monitors, teachers and many others. We tell every student who walks through the doors that they are important and cared for, and we take that promise seriously.
Our partnership with the Hermiston Police Department is not just as an emergency response team, but to build relationships day in and day out. Resource officers are an integral part of our schools and, along with teachers, counselors and other staff, help mentor and watch over students.
Hermiston schools must be safe, welcoming places for all students and staff to learn and thrive. It’s our commitment to provide both. You can read about our safety and security measures on the school’s website at www.hermiston.k12.or.us.
We don’t always know how a student will be affected in a crisis like the one in Uvalde and the news coverage and conversations that follow, but parents know their children the best of anyone. We ask that you talk with your students and remind them that their school is a safe place and that we are united in our commitment to the safety of our schools, staff and students. Thank you for the care you give to our community of children.
We join together as a community in grief and in solidarity with Uvalde. We are shaken but not shattered.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.