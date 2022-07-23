Editor's Note

The front page of the East Oregonian on July 14 had a photo of a fire in Hermiston. A few hours before that photo was taken, a fire that started in a field extended to a barn.

The wet spring and buildup of grasses means we have a lot of fuel for fires, so as we move into the hot season and the winds begin to blow, we will be facing a very dangerous season.

Jim Critchley is the chief of the Pendleton Fire Department.

