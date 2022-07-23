The front page of the East Oregonian on July 14 had a photo of a fire in Hermiston. A few hours before that photo was taken, a fire that started in a field extended to a barn.
The wet spring and buildup of grasses means we have a lot of fuel for fires, so as we move into the hot season and the winds begin to blow, we will be facing a very dangerous season.
During this season, you can help your firefighters by keeping up with your property maintenance and being aware of how fire travels. When the wind is calm, fire travels by directly coming in contact with more flammable material. When the wind is blowing, fire travels by direct contact and burning embers.
To limit fire travel by direct contact we should:
• Move any flammable material away from buildings. This includes mulch, flammable plants, firewood piles and anything else that can burn.
• Keep lawns mowed and plants watered. “Lean and green” should be motto during this season.
• Trim trees and bushes to limit the chances of fire traveling into the tree.
• Look to replace plants close to buildings with less flammable plants.
• Keep at least 30 feet of defensible space (lean and green) around structures
To limit fire travel by burning embers we should:
• Clean roofs and gutters of dead leaves and debris that could catch fire.
• Cover exterior attic vents with metal mesh wire no larger than 1/8th inch.
• Remove anything flammable stored underneath decks and porches.
Together we can make our community safer. If everyone does a little, no one needs to be overwhelmed by doing a lot. Whether you live in the urban area or the rural, a little effort today may save a lot of work later.
You can reach us at 541-276-1442 and schedule a meeting if you desire more info. Stay safe.
Jim Critchley is the chief of the Pendleton Fire Department.
