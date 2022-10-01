The collective exhale we all heard Sunday, Sept. 18, as horse trailers, recreational vehicles and vendors headed out of town officially signaled the completion of the 112th Pendleton Round-Up. A tip of the hat to countless volunteers and the entire Round-Up board for another wonderful event.
Round-Up is truly an Eastern Oregon classic.
While another successful Round-Up is now in the rearview mirror, activity is increasing here at Blue Mountain Community College. We welcomed faculty back to campus on Monday, Sept. 19, with the first in-person preservice event in several years. BMCC staff and faculty greeted students on Sept. 20 with our signature event — Welcome to the Pack.
Welcome to the Pack helps students navigate their way through all those first jitters; finding the building where their classes are to be held, clearing registrations, learning all the ways they are supported through advising, tutoring, financial aid, scholarships, club and athletic activities and more. My thanks to all who worked so diligently to make this event a grand success.
On the topic of success, BMCC is moving forward with several successes in our quest to continuously improve the way we serve students and our communities. We recently held a splicing academy in conjunction with Amazon Web Services. This was the second such training this year, the first being in Hermiston in May 2022.
The most recent event saw 28 students dig in over two days to complete their certifications. These type of industry recognized certifications are exceptionally sought after in today’s tech workplace. This is where we see a very bright future for students who choose these types of courses and for BMCC as we work to fulfill our role as a major provider of workforce training in the region.
Another area where BMCC is excelling is with our nursing program. Each and every one of this spring’s registered nursing graduates not only had a job offer before they walked across the stage, but all 13 of them stayed right here in Northeastern Oregon to live and work in one of our many high-quality health care facilities. This happens because of exceptional instruction from our nursing faculty, rigorous and relevant hands-on clinical training in partnership with local hospitals and clinics and the support of many, including those students’ family and friends who do so much to keep households running, families tended to and more so that these nurses excel.
BMCC nurses this last year passed the licensure exam (NCLEX) with an astonishing 85% rate on the first attempt, and the two who did not, passed it on the second. When you and I need health care, we are in good hands thanks to these nurses.
Bright futures are in store for our students in the UAS Professional Pilot program. Pendleton is such a unique area for drone work and training.
Companies from all over the world are taking advantage, and BMCC students are positioned for successful careers. Two certificates are available right here locally. The first certificate is called UAS Professional Pilot and the second is called Flight Lab.
The first certificate trains students on mission planning via computer simulation using an advanced flight management system called Piccolo. Our partners, Volatus Group, had to receive special permission to offer training on Piccolo from the developer, Collins Aerospace. So, outside of the military, we are part of a select group that can offer training on that system. Students also learn everything they need to know to pass the exam to earn their Part 107 Certification.
Flight Lab is a continuation of the UAS Professional Pilot Certificate where students get hands-on experience using Piccolo and other systems and fly various drone platforms, including multi-rotor and fixed-wing VTOL.
Additionally, state grant monies have been secured and committed to help address the critical shortage of commercial truck drivers through a CDL training program that will be mobile. Yes, the training can and will come to you.
The Future Ready Oregon program passed by the Legislature and signed into law by Gov. Kate Brown will help us with the equipment and start-up costs. Addressing critical needs for our local agricultural producers, processors and industries in need of moving products to and from market through licensed trained drivers is at the core of our mission: As a comprehensive community college, we are committed to providing “responsive and high-quality innovated educational programs and services that promote personal and professional growth to strengthen our communities.”
As president of this incredible college, I thank you for your support of our students, our staff and faculty and our mission. Blue Mountain Community College looks forward to our continued partnership throughout this academic year and for years to come.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
