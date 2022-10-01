Editor's Note

The collective exhale we all heard Sunday, Sept. 18, as horse trailers, recreational vehicles and vendors headed out of town officially signaled the completion of the 112th Pendleton Round-Up. A tip of the hat to countless volunteers and the entire Round-Up board for another wonderful event.

Round-Up is truly an Eastern Oregon classic.

———

J. Mark Browning is the president of Blue Mountain Community College.

