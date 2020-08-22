Black Lives Matter protesters of Hermiston are about 95% white. We are standing up for the rights of everyone in Umatilla County, no matter race, creed, religion preference, lifestyle, physical condition or financial ability. We all have a right to live without fear or prejudice, and not be killed for any nonviolent acts by police in any county in the United States.
We all have the right to go jogging in our neighborhood; sleep at night after working all day saving lives; have a fun girls day out with our daughters; walk home from a store at night with Skittles and an MP3 player in our hands; stand in front of a store with the manager’s permission selling single cigarettes for extra money; get stopped by police and comply with their demands; and stand in our kitchen window waving our arm talking on the phone to a 911 operator and not die.
All these people were either shot multiple times or strangled to death, all because they were Black. These deaths were all mistakes. Is there no reason for Blacks to be concerned? I’m white, I’m concerned, and I stand for them and with them.
BLM protesters also stand for other causes. We stand against putting children in cages, Medicare for all, raping our female soldiers, homelessness, and Hermiston Police Department being the answer to homelessness, detox centers and mental health institutions.
Who do the Three Percenters or White Power groups support? Themselves. It is sad that we have people in our community that only look out for their own needs and rights, that everyone should live by their standards only. Thank God we live in a country of free choice, and we have a right to vote (mail in for Oregon!), and a governor that listens to scientists and health experts to make hard decisions to protect the people in her state.
We do live in a free society. Don’t twist rights or beliefs to make your points right. It doesn’t work that way. That only works in a White Power society. We don’t live like that in America. We do things for the good of others, even if we really don’t want to do it.
Why? Because I care about you, even though I don’t know you. It just may save someone the pain of losing someone they love to a virus we don’t understand. This epidemic happened and it got out of control too fast. We’re paying for it now. The only way we’re going to get ahead of it is by doing what other countries have done from the start: wearing masks, safe distancing and closing of certain places that don’t do what is needed to stay safe. This is a no-brainer for most people to understand. Be willing to do that next right thing, just because.
What do we have to lose? A grandchild? Going out to eat, drink, church? Grow up and get over yourself. You wear a mask when you pose with your AR-15s. It makes you look macho. If only you knew what it really makes you look like.
I really appreciate our county commissioners who are showing the people of Umatilla County they have said things they have regretted. But I see them being teachable. Not only am I impressed, but I have gained respect for them. Thank you, sirs. I was one of the protesters standing on the corner when you had your meeting last month.
I took inside the binders that addressed the resolution that was passed by you commissioners on Aug. 5. These were produced for the commissioners by the committee members of BLM of Hermiston. The receptionist inside took them and promised to pass them onto you.
I’m grateful she kept her promise. And thank you for reading it all. Thank you, a million times over. And, by that action, you passed a resolution last week. Together, we all stood up for what is right. It does take a village and Umatilla County has made a major leap for a new beginning of diversity for all our residents.
For that, I personally bow to you. But this is just the beginning.
