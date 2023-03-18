Editor's Note

Do you have a point you’d like to make or an issue you feel strongly about? Submit a letter to the editor or a guest column.

According to ChatGPT, when I was 20 years old there were 13 billionaires and 1,100,000 millionaire households in the USA. That was 1980. Today, there are over 700 billionaires and 11,600,000 million millionaire households in the U.S. That is 54 times the number of billionaires and 10.5 times the number of millionaire households since 1980. The population grew by only 50%.

On first glance people may think that reflects a growing wealth of our economy. They would be wrong.

Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter

———

C.J. Connell is a retired stockbroker at Morgan Stanley and is now a farmer and owner of High Desert Herb & Spice Co in Redmond.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.