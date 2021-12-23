Tradition: The way we pass customs or beliefs to each other, from one generation to the next, to secure the continued practice or shared value persists.
Tradition, or common practice, tells us this time of the season we are to look forward to the next year, to set our goals, resolutions and affirm all that it will take to improve upon our fortunes and futures.
Here at Blue Mountain Community College, we have a rich tradition of serving our students and communities through educational opportunities that result in brighter futures. May this tradition always persist! However, adjustments are needed. The tradition of our commitment to serve is and must remain constant. How we apply that commitment to action is however in need of change.
Our world is changing daily around us. The education consumer has spoken. Loud and clear. We must be more adaptable and innovative in our approaches, our delivery methods and our expected outcomes and more.
The emerging industries, along with very strong futures in many traditional fronts, suggest a myriad of opportunities for our students and for BMCC. We need to adjust. A number of community colleges across our country are heading into these new approaches with vigor and equally encouraging results. We as consumers vote through our choices as to how we spend our money. Education customers should expect the same. You learn of new opportunities in a quickly growing field such as data and cyber security. Why should you have to wait until the next start of an academic year to begin? Why should you have to wait even until the next quarter or semester? Shorter-term courses, more focused training with an eye to outcomes are critical to our future success. A new Blue, if you will, moving forward.
These types of shifts in delivery approach will require all of us to adapt and change. Funding partners such as the Oregon Legislature and the Higher Education Coordinating Commission will need to rethink how they support not just BMCC but all of the 17 community colleges. The role each of those 17 plays in our various regions and communities is unique and acutely needed to ensure the long-term sustainability of our economies and citizens. Here at BMCC this is going to require all of us, primarily faculty, staff and administration, to think, plan and act differently. To think, plan and act proactively, to truly be “students first” and put their interests and outcomes foremost in our efforts. This is a tradition which we have held to strongly here at BMCC over the years previous. New markets, new industries, new methods and consumer trends really are mandating that we change our approaches for everyone involved: our students, our business and industry partners and the region.
This work will begin as we start to formulate our long-term outlook, budgetary supports and operational plans in early 2022. It’s never easy changing or adapting a tradition, to be sure. But the outcomes that await students who are readily employable — who have the skills and abilities to succeed in their endeavors — make any effort worthy of our time and commitment.
Lastly, both Kym and I would like to thank the BMCC community, the Pendleton and area communities who have been so welcoming of us as we’ve started our next chapter of our lives here. You have been warm in reaching out, so very helpful in getting settled — it truly is feeling like home for us!
May each of you enjoy the season and have a wonderful new year ahead. Go Timberwolves.
