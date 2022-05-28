It is time. It is time to clear the air about what you have been hearing and reading concerning Blue Mountain Community College, the college’s proposed budget and potential impacts this budget may have on operations and offerings.
Let’s start with the Associate of Arts Oregon Transfer Degree, the AAOT. The transfer degree is the foundational base of what community colleges offer and a large part of what we do at BMCC. The AAOT is not going anywhere. Students can complete their associate degree here just like they’ve been doing for the past 60 years.
We are not eliminating the transfer degree. Anything you may have read, been told, saw online, had whispered in your ear to the contrary is 100% false. Transfer education will always be a significant part of what we do here at BMCC. We are actively pursuing a number of shorter-term certificate approaches to several career fields, but that in no way indicates we will not offer transfer degrees.
Next up, the science and English departments. We are not eliminating these departments. We simply have too many instructors in some key areas for the number of students we have enrolled. We are not closing these departments.
There are not budgeted raises for athletic administrators. This year’s budget reflects moving positions that should have been budgeted through athletics in previous years but were accounted in other areas of the college.
There is no new dean position, nor two new administrators. BMCC has worked diligently since January to fill an open dean position. This past week we appointed an interim through June 2023. A previous president chose to eliminate the marketing/communications position, and the institutional research (data) position. These positions are crucial to our effort to increase enrollment. They are not administrators and not new.
Travel budgets are increasing slightly. We anticipate having more faculty and staff traveling this year for in-person professional development, needed conferences and training. Secondly, our costs for regional travel with fuel for athletic and student activities certainly have gone up and we must budget appropriately.
I am disappointed that these wild, outlandish falsehoods have been willingly launched into the arena of public discussion. On May 2, the BMCC administration entered into an agreement with the Blue Mountain Faculty Association (union) leadership to work collaboratively toward finding any reasonable and sustainable solution to the budget deficit.
For 17 days, we worked together, exploring different potential ideas and approaches. On Thursday, May 19, the BMFA chose to voluntarily terminate our agreement and walk away from the negotiations. This came right at a time when we had found potential solutions to reduce the number of retrenchments (layoffs) from 10 to two, find either retirements or temporary grant funds for the other eight.
And they walked away.
The BMFA said it was either zero layoffs or let all 10 go forward.
The revised budget for 2022-23 will include layoffs. We simply have too many positions for the number of students enrolled. The final budget includes an approach to save several other positions using alternative funds that provide us the opportunity to retool and revise programs to see if enrollment improves. This budget will also show projected savings in class scheduling for fall that will dramatically reduce the need for overload teaching assignments, potentially saving BMCC upward of $200,000.
I want to thank the BMFA leadership for their having worked with us, even if it was for only 17 days. We saw some new ideas, some new avenues and now are proceeding with some of these even though the union chose to walk away in an all or nothing approach. I am hopeful they will choose to come back to the table.
Here’s the bottom line: The AAOT transfer degree is alive and well. It will always be a large part of what we offer here at BMCC. There are no wild bonuses or raises for athletic department employees, no new administrative positions, but rather a responsible, pro-active budget that addresses student need current and future.
