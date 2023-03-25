Ask anyone who lives here which state is the most beautiful, has the best communities and is home to the most diverse wildlife and the answer will be the same — Oregon.
As we celebrate National Oregon Day in March, we should take the opportunity to consider what it is about our home state that makes us stay. For me, it is easy — renewable energy. Clean energy keeps our state beautiful while generating economic growth, fostering community investment and protecting our native wildlife.
While I may be biased, having worked in renewable energy my entire career, there are many reasons to beat the drum in favor of clean energy in our state. EDP Renewables North America’s Rattlesnake Road Wind Farm, where I work in Gilliam County, is the perfect example of how renewable energy provides for the needs of our state.
Our wind farm has an installed capacity of 103 megawatts, equivalent to the consumption of more than 29,000 average Oregon homes. Rattlesnake Road, celebrating 15 years of safe and reliable energy generation this year, created more than 100 jobs to construct the wind farm and currently employs 17 permanent positions to operate and maintain the project. Careers in the renewable sector offer competitive pay and great benefits, but that often pales compared to the quality of professional development people in my line of work go through.
It is a profession where you become a better professional and person by continuing along a path filled with mentors and teachers at every stage.
Energy production and job creation are only some of the valuable assets renewable energy brings to Oregon. Our wind farm is a reality because local landowners participate in the project through long-term leases. These Arlington residents receive a stable revenue stream — a cumulative total of more than $8 million to date — from EDPR NA for leasing a portion of their land to house Rattlesnake Road’s turbines and other infrastructure.
In addition, Rattlesnake Road has disbursed more than $13.1 million to local governments, ensuring that local resources and social programs are funded and supported. Since renewable energy is community-centered and community-focused, our team donates to and volunteers at fairs, car shows, high school events, rodeos and so much more across Arlington.
While renewable energy is creating a more robust economy for Arlington, it provides sustainable energy and protects wildlife for the entire state. Airborne carbon emissions are not going away anytime soon, but clean energy is playing a leading role in keeping Oregon’s air cleaner and purer. Further, we see the wildlife at Rattlesnake Road live among the turbines.
Since we operate in a northwestern desert, the deer and antelope populations actively seek shade from the sun’s rays, and luckily, our turbines are the perfect spot for these animals to nest. Evidence on the wind farm indicates that wildlife enjoys the turbines just as much as humans enjoy the clean electricity and economic benefits.
National Oregon Day reminds us to celebrate all the remarkable things about our state. As a local renewable energy worker personally invested in the future of Arlington, I am proud to spend every day working to improve my community.
Our state’s leadership in securing clean energy solutions creates sustainable economic growth, provides for our community’s needs and protects our environment.
Jesse Herra is the operations manager at Rattlesnake Road Wind Farm, Arlington.
