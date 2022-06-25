Title IX of the Education Amendments of the Civil Rights Act of 1964 was signed into law on June 23, 1972 by President Richard M. Nixon. Title IX states: “No person in the United States shall, on the basis of sex, be excluded from the participation in, be denied the benefits of, or be subjected to discrimination under any education program or activity receiving Federal financial assistance.”
As we reach the 50th anniversary of this landmark legislation, it is important to review its impact on educational equity.
Title IX is best known for its impact on female athletics. It requires the equal treatment of female and male student-athletes in everything from equipment and supplies to scheduling of games and practice times to recruitment to coaching. Thus it has created a more equal playing field for male and female athletes, and the number of female athletes has climbed more than ten times since the law was passed. Furthermore, Title IX has allowed women to gain the recognition and remuneration in sports they have long deserved.
Not only has Title IX had significant impact on athletics, but it has also had far-reaching effects in other areas. Title IX protects students as well as staff in elementary schools, secondary schools, colleges and universities, for-profit schools, career and technical education programs, libraries and museums receiving federal funding. The law affects all areas of education, including in the areas of career and technical education; science, technology, engineering and math (STEM); sexual harassment and assault; harassment based on gender identity; recruitment, admissions and housing; pregnant, parenting and/or married students; comparable facilities and access to course offerings; financial assistance; and student health services and insurance benefits.
Despite the progress toward gender equity realized by the passing of Title IX, there is still room for improvement. Sexual harassment continues to be a significant problem for female students, creating barriers to an equal education. In some schools, girls still do not have equal opportunity to play sports that boys have. In schools where students are predominantly racial and ethnic minorities, progress for girls in sports and academics still lags far behind that of boys. Boys and men still dominate STEM and other fields that lead to the highest paying jobs. Full implementation of Title IX will require stronger enforcement as well as more resources, training and technical assistance for schools.
All girls have the equal right to an education and associated activities free from sex-based discrimination and harassment. Each institution or organization that receives federal funding must designate at least one employee as the Title IX coordinator.
If you have questions or concerns about Title IX implementation in your school or college, contact the school or school district and ask to speak with the Title IX coordinator.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.