Urban renewal. What does it mean, especially when you live in what is considered rural Oregon? Urban renewal describes programs that receive property taxes to pay for a special project or special purpose. In the case of Pendleton’s urban renewal program, which got started in 2003, the special focus has been to promote the cultural and tourism heart of Pendleton — economic development.
During the past 17 years Pendleton’s urban renewal program, guided by the Pendleton Development Commission, the same individuals who make up our city council, has invested in nearly five dozen downtown commercial buildings, using urban renewal funds to make them more desirable as a place to do business. The PDC also has helped businesses start. The list of who has received a jump start from urban renewal funding is beginning to read like a who’s who of downtown businesses.
But after a great start for the first six to eight years, after a lot of buildings had been improved on the outside, the program slowed. Fewer buildings were needing the improvement. So, the PDC began new grants for building improvements inside upstairs and downstairs, and even for constructing new buildings.
Today, the Pendleton Development Commission has more than overcome its “dry period.” In the past four years, several large building grant projects and a program to reconstruct streets within Pendleton’s urban renewal district have added new housing and newly smooth streets. So much demand for urban renewal funding support has meant the PDC has begun to take a sharper pencil to its budget and to the projects it funds.
New programs
In the last 10 years, the PDC added an upper story grant to encourage the owners of downtown historical buildings to restore their empty upper stories and make them economically useful. Multiple upper story housing restorations took advantage. Then it added a grant to encourage new building construction, and three building projects followed. More recently it added a grant to restore entire historical buildings, plus a program to repair blighted housing in the urban renewal district. All of these programs have funded projects.
COVID-19 relief for businesses
The pandemic did toss Pendleton and our businesses on its commercial ear. But it did not completely knock us down, in part thanks to urban renewal funding, the city was able to create special, COVID-19 relief grants. These were carefully guided to downtown businesses in need, using the partnership of business organizations, including the Pendleton Chamber of Commerce and the Pendleton Downtown Association.
In fact, urban renewal staff also took responsibility for guiding Pendleton businesses to COVID-19 relief grants from Umatilla County and the state’s Business Oregon department. Restaurants especially felt the COVID-19 impacts. But contrary to what you’ve seen in the state’s urban areas, Pendleton has lost virtually none of its fine restaurants to the pandemic’s pressures. Urban renewal funded a special grant program just for those businesses.
Street reconstruction
Finally, in the past two years, the PDC began to use its funds to reconstruct badly deteriorated streets. Urban renewal programs, by state law, must confine their spending to an urban renewal district, designated in Pendleton’s case when the program was approved by the city council in 2003.
We’ve been reconstructing as many streets as will qualify, but we can only tackle projects within the urban renewal district. Nonetheless, by spending urban renewal funds to reconstruct those streets in the district, the city has freed up more of available street funding to be spent outside the district.
For streets the PDC spent $1.4 million in 2020 and another $1.2 million in 2021. The plan had been to spend $4.6 million in summer, 2022, but that will now be reduced to about $3.4 million to continue providing funding to a variety of economic development projects. The remaining street projects planned for this summer will be postponed to 2023.
In the meantime, the PDC has sufficient funds for several street reconstruction projects this coming summer, as well as funds to cover existing grants approved for restoring more historic buildings and even adding new housing units to our thriving downtown.
Despite the pandemic we plan to continue our urban renewal programs to increase economic vitality in Pendleton.
