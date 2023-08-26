I am running to ensure the folks of state Senate District 29 are afforded bold, cultural and regional representation. I intend not only to carry forward the conservative principles but to build on the best of them and ensure rural East Oregonians are represented unapologetically in Salem.

I cannot believe there is another more passionate nor dedicated person in District 29. I have a lifetime of lived experiences here, absorbed the words and wisdom of so many I have crossed paths with. I love the nature of all who call this home and have a profound desire to nurture their hopes and aspirations.

Jim Doherty is running for Senate District 29 and is a former Morrow County commissioner. Senate District 29 covers all of Umatilla, Morrow, Union, Gilliam and Sherman counties, as well as parts of Wasco County.

