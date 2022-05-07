The climate catastrophe isn’t just a problem abroad, it’s affecting peoples’ lives right here at home.
Despite the urgent need to reduce harmful pollution, the Oregon Department of Environmental Quality is on the verge of approving Portland General Electric’s request to allow a massive increase in air emissions of dangerous pollutants — by up to 800% — at the Carty Generating Station.
The air around Boardman already has higher than average pollution and ozone levels coupled with a dangerous inversion effect that traps pollutants. Oregon DEQ and Gov. Kate Brown have promised to do better on climate and our health, but instead of keeping those promises, they’re considering putting our health and our communities and health at further risk.
The proposal to increase pollution at Carty is a serious environmental justice issue and is a danger to public health and our environment. The Carty Plant produces a variety of harmful pollutants, including nitrogen oxide, sulfur dioxide, formaldehyde, toluene and particulate matter. Some of the most concerning pollutants the power plant expels are carbon monoxide and volatile organic compounds, a key ingredient for ozone formation.
When ozone spikes on hot summer days, emergency room visits and hospital admissions also rise for respiratory issues including asthma exacerbation and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease.
PGE wants to increase emissions of carbon monoxide by 300% and VOCs by 800%. Allowing an increase in dangerous pollution in an area already burdened by frequent DEQ air stagnation advisories and alerts is not only irresponsible, it’s reckless.
The scientific community is united in the call to reduce fossil fuel emissions in order to prevent the worst outcomes from a crisis unparalleled in human history. Without urgent action, we are on a course toward “unprecedented heatwaves, terrifying storms and widespread water shortages” as well as the resultant political and social upheaval from an increasingly uninhabitable world.
The latest report released just last week by the IPCC could not be more clear: there must be “rapid, deep, and immediate” cuts in carbon dioxide emissions in order to prevent a global catastrophe.
PGE’s attempt to increase emissions by such an exorbitant amount flies in the face of science and good sense.
DEQ and Brown have pledged to protect frontline communities from climate change. This is an opportunity to prevent harm and fulfill those obligations. Oregonians made it very clear that protecting our communities and our environment from the threats of fossil fuels is a priority.
Allowing the Carty Plant to increase harmful emissions would be sacrificing human health and our climate in the interest of the corporate greed that got us here. Brown and DEQ should deny PGE’s request and live up to the values they purport to uphold. Protect our air, protect our communities, protect our planet.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.