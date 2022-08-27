Editor's Note

Do you have a point you’d like to make or an issue you feel strongly about? Submit a letter to the editor or a guest column.

I recently received another email update from Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife’s Wolf and Livestock Updates list. I opened the message and clicked the link anticipating bad news.

Another wolf had been killed by the department in Northeast Oregon. A 2-year old male trapped, tranquilized and then euthanized by the state. His crime? Being a member of a community of native carnivores trying to make a living on a landscape overrun with domestic livestock that have displaced their traditional food sources, mainly elk and deer.

Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter

———

Adam Bronstein is the Nevada-Oregon director for Western Watersheds Project, a nonprofit conservation group dedicated to protecting and restoring wildlife and watersheds throughout the American West. This column originally appeared on the Oregon Capital Chronicle website.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.