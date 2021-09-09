Our country will mark the 20th anniversary of the attacks on the World Trade Center and Pentagon this Saturday. So many emotions and images emerge in a reflection on 20 years, but there is one word that keeps coming to me time and again.
That dreadful day and its aftermath became a study in contrasts.
The attacks managed to showcase in one terrible event the best and worst in human beings. The planners and hijackers took aim at institutions thousands of miles from their homelands. They hated the Pentagon, WTC and personnel more than they valued their own lives.
In contrast, hundreds of firemen, police and emergency workers rushed into the burning buildings, putting their lives in grave danger, to save as many lives as possible. Stephen Siller, a fireman with Squad 1 in Brooklyn, was among them. The father of five children, Siller had just finished a shift and was headed for the golf course. When he heard of the attacks on the radio, he rushed back to his firehouse, where he saw that the Squad 1 crew had already left.
The city had closed to traffic all bridges and tunnels, but Siller was undaunted. He threw on his gear and ran through the Brooklyn Battery Tunnel, to the WTC, where he died with his comrades, attempting to rescue people in the south tower. Could there be a more compelling demonstration of love for humanity?
In the aftermath, the enormous shock and grief in New York, a tough-minded, hustling city whose unofficial motto might be, “get outta my way,” morphed into a free-floating compassion. Riders nodded to other riders on the subway, where studied indifference is the norm. The city streets were bustling as ever, but people seemed to take more care to avoid jostling passersby.
Three weeks after the attacks, Mayor Rudolph Giuliani appealed to visitors to attend a nearby funeral, as there were so many taking place simultaneously that some services might lack mourners. My dad and I happened to be in the city for a concert, so we went to St. Ignatius Loyola to help commemorate the life of 31-year-old firefighter Thomas P. Cullen III.
Cullen, we learned, had graduated from Fordham University and planned to attend law school, but discerned a calling to the fire service and waited years for his chance. He left a young wife and 2-year-old son. We were moved to discover we were sitting with individuals from the UK, France, Brazil and Japan, all come to honor a stranger’s ultimate sacrifice. They introduced themselves after the funeral and spoke of their deep sorrow for this country.
That same evening, Dad and I attended our Berlin Philharmonic concert at Carnegie Hall. Before the performance, the conductor turned and asked the audience to stand. The orchestra then played a slow, funereal rendition of the National Anthem, in memory of the 9/11 dead. There were few dry eyes among the concertgoers afterward.
Long-term responses to the attacks contrasted sharply as well. The strike in Afghanistan against those who harbored the 9/11 plotters seemed proportionate, but it and the ensuing war with Iraq became occupations. These spawned resistance that killed many American service personnel and local civilians and damaged the U.S. image abroad when evidence of torture emerged. The shambolic U.S. exit from Afghanistan serves as a fresh reminder of the costs of the “war on terror.”
Yet in the U.S., many people worked to bring forth something positive from the tragedy. President George W. Bush called upon Americans to rise above blaming American Muslims for the attacks. He modeled generosity and broad-mindedness by appearing in public with prominent Muslim leaders. Stephen Siller’s family had an inspired idea as they sought meaning in Stephen’s death: They would invite people from around the world to “follow the footsteps.” On a September Sunday each year, participants pay $50 to join about 30,000 of their new best friends to run or walk Stephen’s 9/11 route from Brooklyn, through the Battery Tunnel, to the WTC site. A post-race block party caps off a wonderful day of remembrance. Proceeds from this and similar events around the country go to the construction of smart homes for disabled veterans and assistance for children of fallen first responders.
Former New York Gov. Mario Cuomo hinted at maybe the greatest good that could come from the attacks. Recalling his shock and horror at witnessing thousands of people murdered at their workplaces on an ordinary September Tuesday, Cuomo suggested that everyone take the words “carpe diem’ to heart.
“9/11 is not going to teach you what to do with your life,” he said in an interview, “but it will teach you to do with your life.”
In other words, live and remember. Call that friend. Plan that trip. Seize the day. Tomorrow is not promised.
