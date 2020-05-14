On May 8, the world marked the 75th anniversary of the Allied victory over Nazi Germany in World War II. This is a time for all of us to pause, reflect and remember. What was happening here in Umatilla County at the close of the European war?
The surrender of Nazi Germany on May 8, 1945, marked the end of a long, hard slog for the Allied armies. It began for the U.S. on Dec. 7, 1941, with the Japanese attack on Pearl Harbor, and widened to include the European theater with Hitler’s declaration of war on Dec. 11. American and British forces in North Africa began the march to Berlin in November 1942, moving on to Italy in July 1943 to oust Hitler’s ally, Mussolini, and roll back Nazi forces. Meanwhile, additional British and American units assembled in England for the Normandy invasion of June 6, 1944. They ground out a series of bloody victories in pushing Nazi forces out of western Europe and back to Germany, where the advancing Soviet Army would help to encircle and annihilate the Nazi dictatorship.
Banner East Oregonian headlines heralded the approaching end of the European war: FIRST ARMY CROSSES RHINE, YANKS 57 MILES FROM BERLIN. Inevitably, there was a steady stream of tragic news. After leading the country through depression and war, President Franklin D. Roosevelt passed away in Georgia on April 12. Milton-Freewater sailor George Duggan’s death at Iwo Jima made him the 101st Umatilla County serviceman killed in the war.
But there were triumphs as well. The upcoming return of 21-year-old Lt. Robert Stangier, who had flown an astonishing 70 missions in the Mediterranean theater, made the EO front page on April 30. Imprisoned for three years in a camp in the Philippines, Pendleton nurse Pearl Haven lived to tell a harrowing story of violence and privation at the hands of Japanese captors. True to her calling, she delayed her journey home to care for sick and traumatized fellow inmates.
And Umatilla County residents would soon learn that Major Thomas Hutchinson of Helix was among the pilots dropping the last bombs on Nazi Germany.
The shape of things to come became clearer as victory in Europe drew nearer. EO readers learned of a grisly discovery by U.S. forces in Germany: a Nazi concentration camp full of corpses and emaciated prisoners. The term “Holocaust” was decades away, but hints steadily emerged of the enormity of Nazi crimes. As in World War I, Umatilla Indians fought alongside white comrades; the EO lauded the Charles Sams family for their six “soldier and sailor sons.” Yet African-American troops stationed in Pendleton — the 555th Parachute Infantry Battalion — remained largely segregated in and outside of the ranks. When local officials pondered the issue of African-American and white troops using the Pendleton USO building, there was brief discussion of joint access, before talk turned to arranging another facility in the event of an influx of white troops, as “the men wouldn’t mix” and whites needed “to be provided for.” The irony of African-Americans fighting Nazi and Japanese racism in a segregated armed forces and country was apparently not lost on President Harry Truman, who would issue an executive order desegregating the armed forces in July 1948.
V-E day came on May 8, 1945, following the formal Nazi surrender. Pendleton observed the occasion with business closings, church openings for prayer and a ceremonial victory dance on the Umatilla Reservation. Yet jubilation was lacking. EO editor E.B. Aldrich summed up the prevailing mood, noting that it was “all over in Germany but the shouting, in Japan — but the shooting.” The Japanese government showed no signs of surrender and the battle for Okinawa was just beginning.
Thus Umatilla County arose on May 9, prepared to buy a new round of war bonds — “Now let’s give the Sons of Heaven Hell!” urged one campaign advertisement — and resolved to see the effort through to its conclusion. No one imagined that conclusion would come suddenly and dramatically just three months later.
