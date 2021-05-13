For this and next month’s column, some personal history. This May marks 40 years since the end of my first extended stay in the Soviet Union. As this experience remains one of the most vivid I have had in decades of studying history, I thought I would revisit some memories of Soviet life in a particularly fraught period of the Cold War.
When I arrived with the Council on International Educational Exchange’s spring 1981 Russian language semester at Leningrad State University, the Cold War was heating up fast. Ronald Reagan had settled into the White House, Solidarity was on the rise in Poland and the U.S. had begun a sharp escalation of the arms race.
Our reception at Leningrad airport reflected international tensions. Customs personnel subjected us to an extensive search, requiring each person to strip to their underwear and dump the contents of suitcases for thorough examination. Our director’s experience was even more arduous, as officials insisted on listening to all 16 of his Willie Nelson tapes in search of subversive messages.
Welcome to the USSR.
Life for natives and foreigners alike in the Soviet Union had its well-chronicled problems, including cramped quarters, quarrelsome neighbors and substandard plumbing. Everyone in my group had read the standard works on life in the USSR, secretly confident that the authors had exaggerated the difficulties.
What we were actually in for was much worse — in fact, the only phrase that adequately described the living situation was indoor camping. When we arrived at our dorm, which we later learned had once been a brothel, the dilapidated staircase reeked of urine. The mold-covered shower room was a shock: If you dropped your washrag on the floor, it would stay there. The toilets were disgusting — only half of them ever worked and presented interesting challenges when they did.
The women discovered that the USSR did not prioritize the production of sanitary products when they beheld both toilets and wastebaskets overflowing with bloody rags and cotton every morning. The men had to cope with disappearing toilet seats. Strong thighs were always in order.
The rooms themselves did not resemble the Ritz. My room was smaller than most, housing just one Soviet and one American roommate and me. It brought to mind a large closet, with extremely high ceilings accentuating the narrowness. It was intersected by a long clothesline, which usually featured someone’s wet clothing — washing machines were unheard of — which, in turn, obscured our view when we sat down on one of the beds.
Our room offered one additional so-called advantage — a view of the surrounding neighborhood. Across the street there was a seedy bar, which disgorged its patrons nightly at 10 p.m. in various stages of inebriation. Sometimes drinking partners would go down in a heap with a misplaced foot on the icy street. Then they would begin cursing and fighting, bringing on the police and creating a lively street scene for our nightly amusement.
The cafeteria demonstrated that if you live to eat in some countries, you ate to live in the USSR. Breakfast featured kasha, a milk-based oat cereal, with a cutlet of mystery meat. The lunch and dinner cooks substituted potatoes or rice for kasha — sometimes — with filet of mystery meat.
Fish turned up occasionally on the menu, but you wondered about it when recalling the odor of gas wafting up from the holes in the ice-encrusted Neva river. Some of us swore off seafood altogether when a group member held up a piece of sole with what looked like a malignant tumor protruding from its left side.
If the food was questionable, the cafeteria was … colorful.
The cooks had a soft spot for cats, we noticed. They could be seen wandering around on the cutting boards inside the kitchen, or crouched expectantly at diners’ feet, or walking empty tables to pick at leftovers. If you didn’t find the cats amusing, you could wait for the dishwasher to appear.
We didn’t know her real name, so she became George Burns for us thanks to her centenarian visage, thick black glasses, raspy voice and canny skill in maneuvering the dish cart through unruly crowds of students. All she was missing was a Cuban cigar to make the analogy complete. And then there was Nina Petrovna, the Pavlova of the potatoes. She would sing and dance as she served our food.
Clearly, Soviet musical theater had missed a great talent when she opted for cafeteria service.
Winston Churchill famously described the USSR as “a riddle, wrapped in a mystery, inside an enigma.” We could only agree after our first few weeks. How could the country responsible for Sputnik and the first man in space settle for such disorderly, even primitive, living conditions?
Answers to that question and many others awaited as we continued our journey into Soviet life.
