Fires, floods and foul air. These have plagued the summer of 2023, and the forecast calls for more to come as a changing climate becomes more of a reality.
Yet climate change represents only the latest issue in the history of environmentalism in the United States. I recently found myself wondering what preceded it in our environmental consciousness.
It is hard to pinpoint exactly when concern for the environment became an issue, but President Theodore Roosevelt’s life seems a good place to start. Roosevelt was born with asthma, which made his childhood difficult. His father sought to toughen him up with boxing lessons, and Roosevelt continued that process by going out west, hunting big game. He became aware that animals like bison were being hunted to extinction, and began to advocate for preserving them and their habitats. He also acquired an appreciation for natural wonders, notably the Grand Canyon, and vowed to protect them from misuse. When he became president in 1901, Roosevelt put environmental issues at the top of his agenda. One sterling Rooseveltian achievement among many was the 1906 Antiquities Act, which granted legal protection to sites of special cultural or historical interest.
After a decade of political turmoil, the 1945 atomic bombing of Japan pushed issues of environmental impact back to the forefront of national concerns. The horrific ordeal of citizens of Hiroshima and Nagasaki testified graphically to the dangers of nuclear weaponry. But the country would be living in a nuclear age indefinitely, because U.S.’s chief rival, Soviet Russia, soon acquired the bomb, and there could be no unilateral disarmament. Although any victims of nuclear attack would almost certainly die quickly, civic authorities implemented defense drills to convince people they could save themselves, the immortal cartoon “Duck and Cover” numbering among the most famous examples.
The 1962 Cuban Missile Crisis again dramatized the mortal danger of nuclear weapons, prompting a sobered President John F. Kennedy and Soviet Premier Nikita Khrushchev to negotiate a de-escalation of the threat: a 1963 ban on nuclear testing in the atmosphere. In the l970s, nuclear power was harnessed for domestic usage, becoming a desirable “clean” source of energy in the U.S. and Europe. The devastating 1986 accident at Chernobyl, Ukraine, proved that going nuclear was an imperfect clean energy solution. Nevertheless, nuclear power remains an option in 2023 because it does not contribute to glacier melt, rising seas or extreme weather.
A second World War II-related innovation emerged as a threat to the environment in the 1940s and ‘50s. DDT and other synthetic pesticides were initially celebrated for their success in eradicating typhus in Europe and mosquito-borne malaria during the Pacific war. Stateside, workers felt free to spray thousands of acres in attempts to wipe out troublesome insects, like fire ants. These substances were an apparent panacea for pest control, but wildlife biologist Rachel Carson observed they killed birds and fish as well as insects and believed they also harmed human health. Using a fable of a town suddenly silenced by the effects of DDT, she documented her concerns in what became one of the most important books of the 20th century, “Silent Spring.” It moved the debate from whether pesticides were harmful to how to minimize the harm they did, and eventually brought pesticide use under federal regulation.
Pollution of the air and water emerged as a major issue in the l950s and ‘60s. Hydrocarbon emissions from factories and a boom in automobile sales combined to foul the air and endanger public health. A 1948 inversion in Donora, Pennsylvania, trapped harmful car and factory emissions beneath a ridge of cold air for several days, killing 20 people. The bad air proved not just unpleasant, but lethal. At the same time, people discovered that swimming in some of their favorite places was dangerous, owing to industrial use of lakes and rivers as dumping grounds for dangerous chemicals. Ohio’s Cuyahoga River actually caught fire several times, horrifying local citizens. The consciousness-raising exercise known as Earth Day 1970 helped move President Richard Nixon’s administration to act. It lobbied for the creation of the Environmental Protection Agency and congressional passage of the Clean Air and Water acts of l970, which contained enforcement mechanisms to compel industrial compliance with measures to clean the air and water.
Climate change is the latest in a long history of threats to the environment. It remains to be seen, in this fraught political season, whether the country can rally, as previous generations have, to contemplate remedies to the challenges it poses.
