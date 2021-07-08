When I’m not doing this column, I teach European history at Washington State University. For a university history job, you need a doctorate — a Ph.D., doctor of philosophy — which I received in 1991 from Indiana University.
Recently someone, somewhere, on the internet decided I was a medical doctor and began sending drug ads and treatment protocols to my school email. This amuses me, but it also gives me an opportunity. Today I want to take brief advantage of my double doctor status to diagnose a couple of serious cases of historical hyperbole and ignorance in Umatilla County and beyond.
Example No. 1: COVID-19 restrictions = Nazi Germany. Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene of Georgia made headlines last month by alleging that House of Representatives mask rules come straight out of Nazi Germany. Greene likened those opposing the rules to the Jews in the Nazi regime — in Greene’s words, second-class citizens. Greene said she had visited the Auschwitz-Birkenau concentration camp as a teenager, but she must have been asleep in the bus during the tour. Otherwise she would know that Jews in Nazi Germany were not second-class citizens, they were non-citizens, stateless people, by terms of the l935 Nuremberg Laws.
These defined Nazi criteria for citizenship and permanently excluded individuals of Jewish heritage. Non-citizens were defenseless against the state, which could and did deprive them of property, force them into ghettos and deport them to death or labor camps. Americans opposed to COVID-19 protocols retain their citizenship and constitutional rights and, while they may encounter some restrictions, I know of no national discussion of the death penalty for non-compliance.
Rep. Greene further alleged that opponents of pandemic protocols would be forced to wear a gold star. Gold stars reward good work in school. Jews in Germany and Nazi-occupied Europe were forced to wear a yellow star, and not for their good work. The authorities and emboldened anti-Semites needed a means to identify and abuse them as they saw fit — beating, humiliating, even killing them on the street with impunity. Rep. Greene apologized for some of her statements after visiting the U.S. Holocaust Museum, but I would still relish witnessing a Holocaust survivor drop by her office to have her explain exactly how observing pandemic restrictions in 2021 equals deportation to Auschwitz in 1942.
Example No. 2: “Hitler Brown is a Communist.” I have seen this and similar statements in many comments sections of local social media. Gov. Kate Brown is charged with overseeing the health and welfare of a diverse and individualistic group of Oregonians in a public health emergency. Adolf Hitler took control of a powerful state in Europe and used it to enslave and kill millions in a savage world war unparalleled in its scope and cruelty. I struggle to see a comparison between Brown and Hitler.
Furthermore, Hitler came to power in Germany railing against Communism, which he viewed as a Jewish plot to undermine Christian civilization. His Nazi armies invaded the USSR 80 years ago last month to wipe the cradle of Communist revolution, Leningrad, off the face of the earth. It makes no sense to call someone “Hitler” and “communist” in the same sentence.
As for the communist accusation, the shoe might fit if Brown believed in a ruthless one-party dictatorship that monopolizes all political and economic power and imprisons dissenters. That’s what actual communists do. If Brown were Oregon’s Kim Jong-Un, there would be prison and hard labor for mask and vaccine opponents — not admonitions, appeals and $1 million lotteries to encourage compliance.
I wish that people who make these kinds of accusations could spend some quality time in a dictatorship. They would return with a broadened world view and a greater appreciation for their own country and county.
The Rx for hyperbole and ignorance is an injection of perspective. Rep. Greene and Gov. Brown’s accusers — actually anyone interested in these issues — would do well to consult University of Toronto professor Doris Bergen’s “War and Genocide: A Concise History of the Holocaust.” It is beautifully written, well illustrated and pithy. Bergen portrays Nazism as a quest for race and space — space in which to settle the great and growing German people, and the liquidation of “inferior” races inhabiting that space. Joachim Fest’s “Hitler” is my favorite biography of the Nazi leader. Fest captures the Hitlerite charisma, cruelty, megalomania and madness as few others have. And the price of dissent in the communist world becomes clear in an affecting memoir by Evgenia Ginzburg — “Journey into the Whirlwind.” Ginzburg refused to denounce a colleague to the Stalin regime and paid for it with a 25-year sentence in the Gulag.
Consuming these tomes will quickly dispel any illusions about the U.S. as dystopian hellscape.
