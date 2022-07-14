Last month, I broke my two-year COVID-19-imposed travel ban and took myself off to Ireland, with the intrepid Read/Bullington clan. I was on vacation, primed for the breathtaking views, visits with friends and good craic. I was not looking for history, really, but I certainly found it.
Upon arrival in Dublin, I walked out of the airport and boarded a bus for County Wexford. My friends Raymond and Barbara, who had just moved back to Ireland after retiring from jobs in London, had invited me to come visit. One thing I noticed right away, besides the immaculately kept Wexford town center, was the many Ukrainian flags flying there. My friends explained that several thousand Ukrainian refugees had settled in the county. On a walk around the nearby port of Rosslare, we saw a medium-sized hotel converted into apartments for Ukrainian families, and we heard Ukrainian mixed with English as kids played on the nearby football pitch. I asked my friends why the Irish government had taken in so many Ukrainians. They reminded me that nations around the world, the U.S. included, had given shelter over the centuries to desperate Irish people fleeing uprisings, famine or persecution. The Irish authorities now welcomed Ukrainians in turn. As if on cue, a young man approached us and asked, “are you Irish?” Barbara said yes. The man cleared his throat and addressed her in halting, heavily accented English: “Thank you for my clothes. Thank you for my family. Thank you for my life.” Irish migration history was at work there in the service of a new generation of refugees.
In Northern Ireland, where Read/Bullingtons and I spent most of our time, history is ever-present. The 30-year civil war that raged there between Catholics and Protestants is visible to anyone visiting
Derry or Belfast, the north’s two biggest cities. Murals memorializing Irish Republican Army or Protestant paramilitary martyrs adorn the walls of neighborhoods. But our group found that while both cities acknowledge their troubled past, they have been writing new, promising chapters in their narratives. In Belfast, the city fathers decided to parlay the city’s status as the birthplace of the Titanic into a first-rate historical attraction. We inspected the shipyard where Titanic was built and launched, then toured a state-of-the-art museum covering every aspect of Titanic’s history, from its construction to its disastrous sinking through its discovery on the ocean floor. Afterward, we enjoyed some smooth adult beverages in the room where architects wrote the plans for the “unsinkable” Titanic, now a posh bar.
In Derry, home of the biggest atrocity of the Troubles — Bloody Sunday — both Catholics and Protestants have built museums that tell their respective stories. The Museum of Free Derry chronicles the Catholic struggle for civil rights, while the Derry Siege Museum celebrates Protestants whose motto was, “No Surrender” to Catholics. Both now must compete with a new draw to the city: the Derry Girls, stars of the smash Netflix hit series about Derry school girls and their zany adventures in 1990s Derry. The girls and their tart-tongued principal, Sister Michael, regale passersby from an oversized mural in the city center and attract dozens of tourists daily for themed walking tours. It was gratifying to see that Derry and Belfast have turned the page in the 21st century.
Before returning home, I had an unplanned rendezvous with recent British history. 100 years ago, after a long struggle between Irish revolutionaries and the British government, the six northernmost counties of Ireland remained in the United Kingdom, while the other 26 became the independent Republic of Ireland. Thus today’s Northern Ireland is part of the UK. Accordingly, its citizens benefit from the National Health Service, which the British government established in 1947 to improve the health of postwar Britain. Citizens and government jointly finance the NHS in taxes and subsidies, so that no one pays for services up front.
Unfortunately, or perhaps fortunately, COVID-19 felled me on the last day of the trip and I landed in the Derry NHS hospital. I received seven hours of competent and compassionate care there, the staff inquiring about my Irish heritage as they pumped me full of IV fluids. The attending doctor examined me and sent me on my way with medicine and advice about quarantine and recovery. When I left the hospital, I worried about the cost — surely an ER visit would not be free for a non-citizen — but they charged me nothing. As sick as I was, I took care to say a silent prayer of thanks for the 1947 British government and the NHS.
I can’t seem to come up with a stirring ending, so I’ll reach back into 19th century literary history and conclude, simply, that this trip was the best of times and the worst of times — pretty much like history, or life, itself.
Brigit Farley is a Washington State University professor, student of history, adventurer and Irish heritage girl living in Pendleton.
