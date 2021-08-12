August has come, the traditional month for vacations and staycations. We are approaching 80 years since Pearl Harbor and the U.S. entry into World War II. If you are lucky enough to have some time off to read, I have two excellent books to recommend that will deliver some fresh perspective for the upcoming 80th anniversary.
Especially in this era, when the COVID-19 emergency has revealed deep divisions in society, Americans look longingly to World War II. At that time, the nation seemed to face a monumental challenge united and unafraid. Historian Tracy Campbell takes issue with this perception in his new book, “The Year of Peril: America in 1942.”
Having refrained from international involvement since World War I, Americans suddenly found themselves at war in December 1941 with powerful enemies that already dominated much of Europe and the Pacific. The U.S. armed forces were undermanned and ill-equipped, training with trucks marked “tank” and using rifles made in 1903. It seemed unlikely they could prevail.
The nation was accordingly panicky and querulous, Campbell asserts. Fears of enemy attack on the mainland led to the removal of the original Constitution and Declaration of Independence from Washington, D.C., to Fort Knox, Kentucky, and the issuing of Executive Order 9066. This order interned — without trial on suspicion of espionage — all Japanese-American citizens living close to the Pacific Ocean.
The imposition of rubber and gasoline rationing angered car owners whose freedom to drive was sharply curtailed. Campbell emphasizes that the war “intruded on a nation in which white supremacy was deeply ingrained.” As in World War I, the War Department decreed that African Americans could serve only in segregated units, lest integration upset white soldiers. Even so, rumors circulated in some quarters that the government was actually recruiting and arming African Americans to “subdue the south and impose a Second Reconstruction.”
If Campbell’s is a ground-eye view of the war’s first months, Doris Kearns Goodwin’s “No Ordinary Time: Franklin and Eleanor Roosevelt on the Home Front in World War II” goes to the top to chronicle President and Mrs. Roosevelt’s efforts to unite the nation for the fight and prepare it for a better future.
In Goodwin’s narrative, the First Lady emerges determined that the nation try to make democracy a reality at home as it fought against dictatorship and militarism overseas. Goodwin uses Mrs. Roosevelt’s voluminous correspondence to underline her outrage at the injustice of African Americans fighting against Nazi racism in a segregated army and country. In one famous letter, she learned of the humiliation visited upon a group of African American soldiers traveling through Louisiana on the way to training. Their active duty status did not spare them Jim Crow treatment — they were refused sit-down service inside the train station lunchroom.
As they ate their sandwiches outside, they watched in disbelief as a group of German POWs was led into the dining room. Afterward, Mrs. Roosevelt successfully lobbied her husband to desegregate all transport and facilities on U.S. military installations. If the government could not protect African American servicemen from discrimination in private businesses, it certainly could set things right on its own properties. The end of segregation on military bases became an important first step towards the complete desegregation of the U.S. military in 1948.
Another point of emphasis for Goodwin is Mrs. Roosevelt’s support for the legions of Rosie the Riveters turning out tanks, planes and ships in the defense plants. Concerned for the children fending for themselves while their mothers worked, Mrs. Roosevelt applauded and promoted the country’s first daycare facility at the Kaiser Shipyards in Portland. The center provided 24/7 care for children of all races, staffed by graduates of prestigious women’s colleges.
These first efforts at easing the burden for defense workers opened the door to similar arrangements for future generations of working women. Goodwin makes clear that both Roosevelts believed the country owed a debt of gratitude to the servicemen who had saved the world from Nazism and militarism. President Roosevelt responded by proposing the G.I. Bill of Rights, which financed a college education for a generation of veterans. That investment paid huge dividends: It fueled the greatest peacetime economic expansion in American history.
These two books offer compelling insights into a conflict that many believe they know well already. One is that, although President Roosevelt did rally the country to “win through to absolute victory,” the Americans we know now as the greatest generation were initially shell-shocked, fearful and divided. The second is an old truth often forgotten: leadership matters.
I have always felt that the U.S. is blessed more by geography than God. But perhaps only God explains the fact that this country had gifted, farsighted stewards in Franklin and Eleanor Roosevelt during the critical years, where the Nazi and Imperial Japanese leadership were charting a course toward the utter destruction of their nations.
