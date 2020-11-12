The approach of Veterans Day each November always summons memories of World War I and its outsized influence on the world. The impacts of that conflict are legion, but perhaps the most affecting is the phenomenon of the unknown soldier, whose 100th anniversary we marked yesterday, Nov. 11, 2020.
Upon the outbreak of World War I in August 1914, most people believed it would be a six-week wonder. Soldiers would ride off, slap some harsh treatment on the enemy and return by Christmas. But advancements in weaponry, including the machine gun and the high-intensity shell, killed nearly a million soldiers on both sides in the first six weeks and forced the survivors into a prolonged trench war.
Even worse, those “improvements” guaranteed that many casualties would never be identified or found. A shell could obliterate 20 men in an instant, or hit nearby and bury them alive. Often burial details would construct a temporary cemetery, only to see it destroyed when the front lines moved. All this meant that millions of families would learn that their loved one was missing.
The intensity of grief over the missing deeply moved British chaplain Rev. David Railton. He cast about for ways of assuaging families’ anguish and hit upon the idea of choosing a casualty who could not be identified and burying him in a place of honor.
In late 1918, burial teams disinterred the bodies of four unidentified soldiers, one from each of the four major British battlefields. Gen. L. J. Wyatt, then commander of British troops in France and Belgium, selected one of them. This casualty would become Britain’s Unknown Warrior, destined to lie with the great and the good in London’s Westminster Abbey. Every British citizen whose loved one was missing could come grieve there, knowing that the Unknown Warrior could be their son, brother, father or husband.
On Nov. 10, 1920, British soldiers carried the coffin of the Unknown Warrior through the streets of Boulogne, France, to the cruiser HMS Verdun for the trip home to England. Upon arrival in Dover, the coffin was placed aboard a train for Victoria station, London, where it would remain overnight. The following day, a caisson bearing the body processed through London amid thousands of hushed spectators.
A contingent of 100 recipients of the Victoria Cross, Britain’s medal of honor, formed an honor guard. The caisson stopped briefly for the unveiling of the Cenotaph, Sir Edwin Lutyens’ memorial to Britain’s missing, and the crowds observed a two-minute silence for all the war dead. King George V placed a wreath on the coffin, and the procession moved on to Westminster Abbey. A special group of guests was waiting there: 100 women who had lost their husbands and all their sons in the war.
The bearer party doffed their hats and carried the Unknown Warrior into the abbey. He would be buried beneath the floor, in 100 sacks of soil from Belgium and France, which he and his comrades had defended at such great cost.
The French Unknown Warrior, chosen in much the same way as his British counterpart, was laid to rest beneath the Arch of Triumph in Paris on that same Nov. 11, 1920. The U.S. Unknown came home on Nov. 9, 1921. He would lie in state in the Capitol Rotunda before an Armistice Day burial in Arlington Cemetery. Unlike his British and French comrades, the American Unknown would have a permanent honor guard in soldiers of the Army’s 3rd Infantry.
Of course, there were millions more missing, but they would not go unrecognized: Their names are commemorated on cemetery walls, chapel plaques and monuments throughout the world. Pendleton Round-Up star Dell Blancett, a trooper in the Canadian cavalry, was lost during a March 1918 firefight in northern France. His name appears on Canada’s great monument to the missing at Vimy Ridge. Many servicemen were missing in the second world conflagration, too. Pendleton’s Edward Williams disappeared with his plane and crew over Burma in 1944, trying to supply American forces fighting in the Philippines. His name lives through the ages on the wall of the Manila American cemetery.
The British Unknown Warrior’s tomb is in the middle of the floor, near the west door of Westminster Abbey. All processions in the abbey must consciously move around it, guaranteeing that the huge sacrifices of World War I will not be forgotten. Royal brides leave their bouquet on the Unknown’s tomb, in honor of Queen Elizabeth’s uncle, who went missing in Belgium in 1915. We here have no such vivid reminders.
But I hope we will all week and give thanks for all the men and women who, as the saying goes, gave their tomorrows for our today.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.